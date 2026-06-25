What to Expect When You’re Expecting … an Exit- Financial & Tax Readiness

Editor’s note: This article is Part 1 of a 3-part series examining the preparation required to bring a platform company (built through a roll-up or add-on acquisition strategy) to a successful exit. Part 2 will discuss Legal, Structural, and Compliance Preparation, and Part 3 will examine Governance, People, and the Exit Process.

The exit is the culmination of the private equity investment thesis, but a successful exit depends on preparation long before a company goes to market. Early planning helps maximize enterprise value, streamline the sale process, and increase the likelihood of a successful exit. For that reason, sponsors should begin serious exit preparation eighteen to twenty-four months before launching a sale process. In a roll-up or add-on acquisition strategy, the platform company is both the operational engine of value creation and the entity through which bolt-on acquisitions are integrated and ultimately presented to the market. An exit can be effectuated through multiple pathways such as a strategic sale, secondary buyout, or recapitalization. While the choice of pathway impacts the ultimate transaction structure, the preparation process is generally the same. Before engaging a new investor, lender, or buyer (“Exit Counterparty”), the platform company must prepare for due diligence. By the time a loan or private equity investment matures, the platform company will have built significant value that any Exit Counterparty will scrutinize to confirm that value exists and to find negotiating leverage. Thorough staging ensures the business presents as organized and provides time to address issues.

This article addresses the financial and tax dimensions of exit readiness for a platform company.

Financial Readiness and Reporting

Platform companies face unique financial readiness challenges due to growth by acquisition. A multi-entity roll-up must present as a cohesive operating business rather than a collection of disparate acquisitions. The cornerstone of financial readiness is consolidated audited financial statements incorporating all add-on acquisitions prepared in accordance with GAAP or other applicable standards. The timeline for obtaining clean audit opinions should not be underestimated, particularly where acquired businesses maintained varying levels of reporting sophistication prior to acquisition. Pro forma financial presentations are equally critical, allowing Exit Counterparties to evaluate the combined enterprise’s true growth trajectory and earnings power. Preparing defensible pro forma adjustments requires careful documentation, particularly for cost eliminations, revenue synergies, and corporate overhead allocations.

Similarly, quality of earnings (“QoE”) analyses take on particular importance in a roll-up context. Exit Counterparties will scrutinize adjusted EBITDA, distinguishing between organic and acquisition-driven growth. The sell-side should anticipate rigorous examination of EBITDA add-backs, including one-time transaction costs, run-rate synergy adjustments, non-recurring expenses, and management fees. Overly aggressive or poorly documented adjustments will erode credibility and can result in purchase price reductions. Platform companies should engage QoE advisors early to identify potential issues before they surface in buyer due diligence.

A working capital analysis presents complexities in a multi-acquisition environment. Each acquired business may have operated with different working capital practices, seasonality patterns, and customer payment terms. The platform company must develop a normalized working capital target accounting for these differences. Early attention to working capital normalization can mitigate post-closing disputes, which are among the most common issues in exit transactions.

Harmonization of accounting policies across acquired entities is a prerequisite to presenting coherent financial information. Acquired businesses often follow different revenue recognition policies, inventory valuation methods, and expense capitalization practices. These policies must be aligned, or at minimum, clearly mapped and reconciled. This extends to fiscal year-end alignment, chart of accounts standardization, and integration of financial reporting systems.

The platform company must demonstrate that synergies identified at each acquisition have been realized, not merely projected. Exit Counterparties will discount synergies that remain on the whiteboard. The platform company should compile evidence of realized synergies (including headcount reductions, facility consolidations, vendor renegotiations, and cross-selling achievements) with supporting documentation.

Finally, the platform company should be positioned to demonstrate sustainable, recurring revenue streams. Exit Counterparties place premium valuations on businesses with predictable revenue profiles, long-term customer contracts, and low customer concentration. Transitions from transactional to recurring revenue models, or improved customer retention through integration, should be featured prominently in the financial narrative.

Tax Structuring and Planning

Tax considerations should be addressed in parallel with financial readiness work. Transaction structure and pre-closing planning can substantially affect after-tax proceeds for both the sponsor and rollover equity holders. The complexity of a roll-up platform (with multiple acquired entities, varied historical tax positions, and frequent multistate operations) makes early tax planning particularly important.

Transaction Structure Considerations

The choice between a stock sale, asset sale, or hybrid structure has significant tax consequences. Stock sales are typically simpler and faster but provide no step-up in basis for the buyer, generally suppressing purchase price relative to structures offering basis recovery. Asset sales and deemed-asset elections under Sections 338(h)(10) or 336(e) of the Internal Revenue Code can yield meaningful buyer-side tax benefits and a higher purchase price, but typically generate ordinary income or higher-rate gain for sellers and require careful modeling.

F-reorganizations have become a common pre-closing structuring step where the platform is held by an S-corporation or pass-through, enabling deemed-asset sale treatment that combines buyer step-up with seller gain characterization benefits while permitting tax-efficient rollover equity. Structuring steps of this kind should be implemented well in advance of the launch of the sale process.

State and Local Tax Diligence

Multistate roll-ups frequently carry significant exposure on sales and use tax nexus, particularly where acquired businesses operated in states where the platform lacked filings. A pre-exit nexus study can identify exposure and allow remediation through voluntary disclosure agreements, which are far less costly than discovery in buyer due diligence. State income tax apportionment, gross receipts taxes, and unclaimed property compliance should also be reviewed across all acquired entities.

Tax Attribute Preservation and Qualified Small Business Stock

Net operating losses, tax credits, and other tax attributes can be valuable but are subject to limitation under Section 382 following ownership changes. The platform company should inventory all attributes and assess whether prior ownership changes (including the original sponsor acquisition and subsequent add-ons) have already triggered Section 382 limitations. For early sponsor investors or rollover holders, qualified small business stock treatment under Section 1202 can provide substantial exclusions but requires careful eligibility analysis and recordkeeping that should be undertaken well before exit.

Rollover Equity and Transaction Bonuses

Where management or former sellers will roll equity into the post-closing entity, the rollover should generally be structured to qualify as tax-deferred. Achieving deferral may require specific structuring, such as contribution to a continuing partnership, use of an F-reorganization, or a Section 351 exchange. Transaction bonuses to management raise separate considerations, including Section 280G “golden parachute” analysis for corporations and proper Section 409A treatment of deferred compensation arrangements. These should be modeled and, where necessary, mitigated through shareholder cleansing votes or other planning well before signing.

Conclusion

Financial and tax readiness form the foundation upon which a successful exit is built. A platform company that can present clean, consolidated financials (supported by defensible quality of earnings analyses, normalized working capital, and evidence of realized synergies) will command stronger valuations and face fewer purchase price adjustments. Parallel attention to tax structuring ensures that the chosen transaction form maximizes after-tax proceeds for all stakeholders.

In the next installment of this series, we turn to the legal, structural, and compliance dimensions of exit preparation, addressing the corporate housekeeping, intellectual property consolidation, contract review, and compliance harmonization required to present a clean roll-up to Exit Counterparties.