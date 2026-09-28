What Evidence Could Your Firm Produce Today to Evidence That “All” Reasonable Steps Have Been Taken to Prevent Sexual Harassment?

Alongside the new FCA’s non-financial misconduct rules, which significantly expand conduct standards across the regulated financial services sector, the Employment Rights Act 2025 significantly strengthens employers’ obligations to prevent sexual harassment, including harassment of staff by third parties such as clients, counterparties, and office visitors.

The recent decision in Odey v. Financial Conduct Authority is a stark reminder of the stakes. The Tribunal upheld the FCA's ban on Crispin Odey after he obstructed an internal investigation into harassment allegations, finding he lacked integrity and acted against client interests. For regulated firms, harassment failings are now both an employment and a conduct risk, engaging senior manager accountability and the FCA’s focus on non-financial misconduct.

Think now about what evidence you would be able to produce that all reasonable steps were taken to protect employees. Here are our top tips: