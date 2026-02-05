What Every Employer Should Know About MIOSHA Top 10 Citations of 2025

1. 408.40114(1) – Construction – Accident Prevention Program

275 citations | $104,940 in penalties This standard requires employers to develop, maintain, and coordinate an accident prevention program that meets the minimum standards set forth under the rule. Oftentimes, employers believe their program is sufficient. Others may not realize they need to have one. Either way, employers should review their accident prevention programs, ensuring it satisfies the minimum requirements of this rule to avoid being cited for the most common violation of the construction safety standards.

2. 408.40132(3) – Construction – First Aid Training

198 citations | $102,880 in penalties Next on the list is the construction safety standard requiring employers to have a person with a valid certificate in first aid training to be present at the worksite. Employers should first check to make sure they have an employee (typically the foreman or site supervisor) that has a certificate in first aid training. But they should also make sure to inspect that certificate on at least an annual basis to ensure the certificate is still valid. Special considerations under this standard include the size of the job site. When a jobsite covers a significant area (several miles), MIOSHA may be inclined to allege a certificate holder on one portion of the job site will not apply to another area of the job site.

3. 1910.1200(e)(1) – Hazard Communication – Written Hazard Communication Program

167 citations | $239,800 in penalties All employers, whether construction or general industry, are required to develop, implement, and maintain a written hazard communication program that describes how safety measures and training will be met for employees exposed to hazardous chemicals. Having a written program that is specific to the hazardous materials present at your worksite, with appropriate labels, warnings and safety data sheets will help employers avoid falling prey to this violation.

4. 1910.147(c)(4)(i) – Control of Hazardous Energy Sources – Energy Control Procedures

157 citations | $837,100 in penalties Employers beware, the failure to develop a written energy control procedure and ensure employees utilize that program can lead to dangerous accidents and BIG penalties. Some of the most severe workplace accidents occur as a result of an employee failing to utilize energy control procedures. Employers should take special care to review their energy control procedures specific to the equipment that may start-up or release stored energy. Doing so can prevent serious injuries and limit the ability of MIOSHA to issue hefty penalties.

5. 408.22141(1) – Recordkeeping – Annual Electronic Submission

157 citations | $103,600 in penalties It is that time of year again. Have you completed your annual OSHA 300 log yet? As the fifth most cited standard, there are many employers who either do not know they must submit a 300 log or simply fail to meet the deadline. For MIOSHA, this is a fairly easy citation to issue when an inspector reviews whether a form was electronically submitted or not. And it should be an easy citation to avoid for employers who take simple steps to comply with the recordkeeping administrative standards.

6. 1926.501(b)(13) – Construction Fall Protection – Residential

155 citations | $301,600 in penalties Year after year, fall protection is a common pitfall for many residential construction employers. This standard requires employees working at a height of six feet or higher to be protected with personal fall arrest systems, guardrails or safety nets. Although there are some exceptions to this rule, most employers will have an uphill climb to persuade MIOSHA that an exception actually applies. Employers should review their safety practices to ensure they not only offer the required safety equipment but also take reasonable steps to ensure all employees subject to this standard actually utilize the equipment it requires.

7. 1926.100(a) – Construction PPE – Head Protection

124 citations | $129,500 in penalties Although it may seem like common sense, many employers still fail to ensure their employees utilize head protection where there is a risk of impact from falling or flying objects, electrical shocks and burns. Employers need to ensure supervisors and foremen are actively taking steps to discover violations of this rule and disciplining employees who fail to wear required head protection.

8. 325.47201(3) – Medical Services and First Aid – Eye Wash

108 citations | $95,300 in penalties This standard requires employers to offer suitable facilities for cleaning or flushing eyes where employees may be exposed to injurious or corrosive materials. Many employers fail to have these resources in the workplace; sometimes because they are unaware of the need to comply with this standard based on the materials present at the worksite. Employers should review the materials their employees may come into contact with, even from non-obvious exposures, to ensure they have the required flushing stations on site to avoid a violation.

9. 1926.102(a)(1) – Construction PPE – Eye and Face Protection

79 citations | $52,400 in penalties This common violation often occurs even after employers provide employees with the required face and eye protection. But while many employers want to jump to an employee misconduct defense, they must first remember to take reasonable steps to discover violations and discipline employees who fail to utilize protection. Without proper supervision and enforcement of the rules, employers can still be on the hook for violations.