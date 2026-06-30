What Employers Need to Know About the Proposed Faster Labor Contracts Act
Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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On June 9, 2026, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Faster Labor Contracts Act, H.R. 5408.  The bill now moves to the Senate.  If enacted and signed into law, it could significantly change how employers negotiate first collective bargaining agreements with newly recognized unions, by replacing today’s open-ended process under the National Labor Relations Act with an expedited framework that could end in binding arbitration. 

Under current federal labor law, employers must bargain in good faith, but they are not required to reach an agreement, accept a particular proposal, or make concessions, and there is no set deadline for a first contract.  H.R. 5408 would fundamentally change that.  It would impose an accelerated bargaining schedule—approximately 120 days total—that would move the parties from bargaining to mediation and, ultimately, to binding arbitration.

Key Requirements Under H.R. 5408

  • Employers would have 10 days to meet and begin bargaining after receiving a written request from a newly recognized or certified union. 
  • The parties would be required to make every reasonable effort to reach and sign a first contract. 
  • If no agreement is reached within 90 days, either party could request mediation through the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. 
  • If mediation does not resolve the dispute within 30 days, the matter would be referred to a three‑person arbitration panel, whose first contract decision would be binding for two years.

For employers, the most significant practical risk is that first-contract terms could be set by arbitrators rather than negotiated voluntarily at the bargaining table.  The expedited schedule imposed by this bill alters bargaining leverage and requires employers to respond rapidly and strategically to bargaining demands from newly recognized unions.  And the potential for a non‑negotiated binding contract to be imposed at the conclusion of every bargaining effort deprives the employer of its traditional power and right to refuse terms that are harmful to its business. 

Potential legal challenges to H.R. 5408 are already being discussed.  Critics argue that, by departing from the NLRA’s traditional framework of requiring good-faith bargaining without compelling agreement on particular terms, the bill invites challenges grounded in freedom‑of‑contract principles and constitutional doctrines, including the Takings Clause, non‑delegation doctrine, and Appointments Clause.  Critics also contend that the proposed bill could unconstitutionally bind workers to first‑contract terms without a ratification vote.

The bill’s passage reflects ongoing developments in labor policy that may influence union organizing activity.  Both the proposed legislation and surrounding labor relations environment could lead to an increase in organizing petitions, particularly where first-contract negotiations are at issue.   Employers in industries that attract union organizing should consult with labor counsel to understand the potential risks from H.R. 5408 and a plan for addressing them. 

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