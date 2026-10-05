What Due Diligence Should You Conduct Before Buying a Business?

There are many situations that may involve buying a business: a hotel franchise scouting a new location, private equity firms pursuing a “roll-up” strategy in a specific market, local or regional trade companies looking to expand, or tech companies seeking to meet demand for SaaS or cybersecurity services. Even these examples are just a small glimpse into the range of transactions happening right now. Virtually any business has the potential to be sold, whether to an individual buyer looking to operate a single business or to a franchise or company looking to expand within a similar market. In all transactions, the buyer (or their legal counsel) should conduct due diligence to ensure that their investment doesn’t have any rotten elements below the surface.

What is Due Diligence?

I’ve touched on this subject before in my blog on how to transfer a franchise. Due diligence is not meant to be a pain point in the buying process; rather, it is a practical step that helps a buyer better understand what they are purchasing before moving forward with a transaction. Think of a time when you want to buy something online. What do you do? You read reviews, compare prices with similar items, and check whether there is a viable return policy if the product does not meet expectations. While that is an extremely simplified example, the concept is similar: due diligence is the process of vetting the business or real estate to better understand the risks, obligations, and potential value of the investment.

When do I conduct due diligence?

Before pouring time and resources into due diligence, buyers often wait until the transaction has reached a more serious stage, such as when the parties have signed or are negotiating a letter of intent (LOI). At that point, the seller may be more willing to provide confidential information, and the buyer can begin evaluating whether the proposed transaction is worth pursuing.

How do I conduct “good” due diligence?

The short answer, and not one people like to hear, is that “good” due diligence is not a one-size-fits-all formula. There are basic areas that are commonly reviewed, but the scope of the review should be tailored to the business, the industry, the buyer’s goals, and the resources available for the transaction.

At its basic level, due diligence should include:

Historical finances and tax compliance

Financial due diligence is one of the most important forms of investigation that a buyer may conduct. It is not just about evaluating the profit and loss statement (P&L), it can also help identify financial issues that may affect how the business operates after closing. Buyers may review financial statements, tax returns, bank statements, audits, the balance sheet, accounts receivable and payable, inventory, fixed assets, debt, and other liabilities to better understand the company’s financial position.

Financial due diligence may also include looking beyond stated profit and loss to understand normalized earnings. Unusual owner compensation, below-market salaries, one-time expenses, goodwill, non-operating assets, or obligations created by new laws may affect how profitable the business is likely to be under new ownership.

Corporate governance and employee records

Buyers should review corporate records, ownership documents, and any required approvals to confirm the seller has authority to complete the transaction. Employee records, including payroll, benefits, agreements, classifications, and potential employment-related claims, can also reveal obligations that may affect the buyer after closing.

Existing contracts (vendor, lease, etc.) and liabilities

Buyers may also pay close attention to contracts, leases, vendor relationships, and potential liabilities that could carry over after closing. Depending on the transaction, parties may address certain risks through negotiated representations, indemnification provisions, holdbacks, or other deal terms, which should be evaluated with appropriate professional guidance. Industry resources, such as Risk Management Association reporting, may also help provide context when assessing financial or operational risk.

Commercial due diligence may also be part of the review, particularly when the value of the business depends heavily on customer relationships, supplier stability, market demand, or location-based revenue. This can include evaluating whether sales trends align with market conditions, whether key customers or vendors are likely to remain in place, and whether the business’ revenue model appears sustainable after closing.

Conclusion

This list, however, is not extensive or exhaustive, and, again, the appropriate scope of due diligence will vary depending on the business, the industry, the buyer’s goals, and the resources available for the review. Certain industries may involve unique considerations that can affect profitability or operations. A hotel proprietor may need to consider whether the structure or units require significant renovation. A restaurateur may need to consider costly equipment replacements, such as a walk-in refrigerator or a new boiler. A storefront that relies on in-store purchases may need to consider foot traffic at its location. Buyers may also evaluate market demand and economic trends in the relevant industry, including whether the area can support another lodging business, drive-through franchise, niche goods store, or other operation.

Due diligence is more than an evaluation of the business as it currently stands. It can also help inform the buyer’s strategy after closing by identifying risks, obligations, opportunities, and operational realities that may affect the investment’s long-term success. The scope of that review should be proportional to the transaction, balancing the benefit of additional information against the cost, timing, and practical value of gathering it.