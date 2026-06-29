What to Do when a Fact Witness Is Asked Expert Questions at a Deposition?
Monday, June 29, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The purpose of a deposition is often straightforward. Ordinarily, a deponent is either a fact witness or an expert witness. If the former, the witness cannot be required to express opinions other than non-expert opinions allowed pursuant to Mass. Guide to Evidence §701. See Dean Foods Co. v. Pappathanasi, 17 Mass. L. Rep. 741 (Mass.Super.Ct. 2004). However, what happens when a fact witness, who happens to be an expert in a particular topic, is asked opinion questions at a deposition?

Consider the following scenario: A dental hygienist is sued for negligence and sexual assault. Your client, a dental hygienist and former co-worker of the defendant, is deposed as a fact witness. Your client testifies she had never worked directly with the defendant and had never observed the defendant perform work. In other words, the witness has no personal knowledge as to how the defendant practiced nor did she witness the alleged incident. However, Plaintiff’s Counsel proceeds to ask a series of questions seeking expert opinions based on her job title as a dental hygienist. What do you do?

First, question the nature of the testimony that is being elicited. “[I]f it is observations of a physical condition or event, the witness is a fact witness; if it is testimony about diagnosis, treatment, or causation, it is expert opinion.” Morgan v. U.S. Xpress Inc., 2006 U.S. Dist. Lexis 7225 (2006). If you determine the opposing party is seeking an expert opinion that is not based on personal knowledge, take the following steps:

  1. Object.
  2. Instruct the witness to answer only based on what she personally observed (which may result in an inability to answer).
  3. If this line of questioning continues, suspend the deposition and seek a protective order.

Now it is true that there are exceptions to this rule, in that a deponent qualifies as both a fact and expert witness. For example, a treating physician may be both a fact witness and an expert witness. See Long v. Roy, 1999 Mass.Super Lexis 192, at *6-7 (Mass.Super.Ct., 1999). However, keep in mind that the treating physician bases their testimony on personal knowledge. “A party may not by summons compel the involuntary testimony of an expert witness solely for the expertise he may bring […] in the absence of personal knowledge on his part.” Bagley v. Illyrian Gardens, Inc. 401 Mass. 822, 826-27 (1988). In the above dental hygienist scenario, that is exactly what Plaintiff’s counsel is attempting, which must not be allowed.

You may find at times that opposing counsel will attempt to hide the ball, trying to disguise their questions by including “in your experience,” or “why is it important?” but do not be fooled. These are still expert questions as they are seeking opinions which are not based on personal knowledge. Take a breath, think back to the rule, and ask yourself what exactly opposing counsel is attempting to elicit and if your fact witness has the personal knowledge to response. Then take decisive action as your client, who is being deposed as a fact witness, should not be used as an involuntary expert.

Preparation and your ability to think three steps ahead, anticipating the potential expert witness opinion questions, are key to protecting your client’s interests. For questions or continued discussion regarding this topic please contact James Strong at CMBG3

©2026 CMBG3 Law, LLC. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Geo T. Schmidt, Inc.
Published: 26 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Cliff Street Apartments, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Certain Assets of a Confidential Apparel Business
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from CMBG3 Law

Ai Forensic Tools- What Happens When My Trial Expert Is A Machine?
by: Harshita K. Ganesh
A New Threat to a Fair Trial: Artificial Intelligence and Juror Deliberations
by: Veronica Lee
The Rise of Self Diagnosis in the Workplace: Risks, Realities, and Resolution
by: Nathanael E. Wright
Florida Just Pulled the Pin on AI Liability. Now Everyone Is Holding the Grenade
by: Harshita K. Ganesh
The AI Reckoning Has Arrived: The Case that Will Rewrite AI Laws in Products Liability
by: Harshita K. Ganesh
EPA Proposes Changes to PFAS Drinking Water Rules
by: Joe Beletti-Naccarato , Jessica L. Deyoe
Workplace Technology: Smart Glasses and Workplace Privacy Concerns
by: Nathanael E. Wright
AI, eDiscovery, and Privilege: The Train Tracks That Are Now Colliding
by: Harshita K. Ganesh , Louis Miyara
NEPA in the News: March 2026 NEPA Round Up
by: Joe Beletti-Naccarato , Jessica L. Deyoe
EPA Announces Draft Contaminant Candidate List, Which Includes PFAS, Microplastics, and Pharmaceuticals
by: Joe Beletti-Naccarato , Matthew Lite
Trials- How to Avoid an Outsized Percentage of Fault in Toxic Tort Cases
by: Geoff Davis
DNA Software Meets the Daubert Standard According to the Third Circuit and Adds to the List of New Technologies Being Used at Trial
by: John Bitetto
The Importance of Early Appellate Retention in High-stakes Litigation
by: Alex T. Green

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 