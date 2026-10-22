What Companies Get Wrong About Congressional Investigations: Lessons from the Inside

What Executives Should Know

Committee staff begin forming judgments about a company and its counsel well before a subpoena, deposition, or hearing.

A lengthy response is not always a persuasive one. Staff is usually trying to answer specific factual questions, and a submission that avoids them can generate more scrutiny.

Counsel should have a firm command of the company’s documents and witnesses before making substantive representations to a committee.

How a company handles the early stages of an inquiry can affect whether staff continues working through voluntary requests or considers more formal investigative tools.

Companies facing congressional scrutiny tend to focus first on the formal tools Congress can use: subpoenas, depositions, and public hearings. Much of the work that shapes an investigation, however, happens much earlier when committee staff is reviewing documents, interviewing witnesses, testing factual explanations, and deciding which questions remain unanswered. Several of our attorneys at Holtzman Vogel have done this from inside Congress and in the private sector. We have reviewed productions, prepared for witness interviews and depositions, developed investigative records, and helped determine where an inquiry should go next and anticipate the investigative steps likely to follow.

That experience informs how we now approach these matters from the other side of the table. Committee staff is not only evaluating the documents a company produces but also weighing the company’s explanation against the record and considering what questions to ask next.

Why Does Credibility Matter So Early?

It is important to establish credibility early on. Committee staff typically begins an investigation with an incomplete record. Investigators may have public reporting, information from another government body, documents supplied by a third party, or allegations from a whistleblower. The company will often know far more about the underlying events, which gives counsel an opportunity to provide context that staff may not otherwise have.

From the committee side, staff begins to assess credibility from the very first interaction with the witness or counsel. Staff will notice if initial factual assertions are at odds with documentary evidence or other witnesses. The same is true when a response letter offers a categorical explanation that becomes difficult to defend once additional witnesses are interviewed. This does not mean a company should accept a committee’s premise or avoid pushing back on an unfair characterization. Some requests are overbroad, some factual assumptions are wrong, and there may be legitimate reasons to dispute the relevance of a particular issue. Those arguments tend to carry more weight when staff believes counsel has candidly addressed the underlying facts.

That said, mistakes can also happen as an investigation develops. A company may give an answer that later proves incomplete once additional records are reviewed. Correcting that answer promptly is generally better than allowing committee staff to discover the inconsistency while reviewing the next production.

How Much Should a Company Say in Its First Response?

Companies sometimes treat the first written response as an opportunity to address every possible issue surrounding the investigation. That can produce a lengthy submission without necessarily answering the questions committee staff is actually trying to resolve. From the committee side, the most useful responses are simple. If staff asked who approved a decision, why it was made or what records existed, a substantial amount of background was not a substitute for answering that question. A response that appears polished but avoids the central issue can create a perception of evasiveness.

Counsel should spend time understanding the purpose of the inquiry. The letter itself provides part of that answer, but conversations with committee staff can reveal which issues are receiving the most attention and where investigators believe the record is incomplete. That allows the company to provide a substantive response. When questions come up that the company cannot answer immediately, it is better to inform staff that the issue is being reviewed than risk providing an incorrect response that requires future explanation.

What Happens When Counsel Does Not Have Command of the Facts?

Committee lawyers spend a substantial amount of time with the documents in an investigation. By the time a substantive briefing or witness interview occurs, staff will have reviewed emails, text messages, internal presentations, organizational records, and other material involving the same events. From the committee side, it becomes apparent quickly when company counsel does not know the material as well as the investigators do. Staff may refer to an email that counsel has not seen, identify an employee whose role the response team does not understand, or ask about an event that does not appear in the company’s chronology. One gap or lapse in memory may not matter much. But a pattern that suggests unfamiliarity with the record can cause staff to question how much confidence it should place in the company’s broader representations on the matter.

That is one reason the company’s factual work should extend beyond the four corners of the committee’s letter. Counsel should understand the principal documents, the employees closest to the events, and any areas where the record is inconsistent or incomplete. That preparation becomes especially important before an employee sits for an interview or an executive appears before the committee. Counsel should also know what the company has already told Congress. Committee staff will compare later answers with earlier correspondence, briefings, and witness testimony. If the company’s position has changed because new facts emerged, counsel should be prepared to explain why.

Why Can a Document Production Create New Problems?

An incomplete or improperly handled production can create several problems. As an initial matter, an incomplete production may change the nature of the interaction with committee staff. For example, in some investigations, committees have cited dissatisfaction with voluntary compliance as a reason to shift toward compulsory process. Staff is continuously assessing whether the information it receives is answering the questions under investigation. The company should be making the same assessment before the next request arrives.

Although completeness and responsiveness are important, other issues can arise from a document production. When reviewing productions, the committee is not simply checking whether documents were responsive. Productions can help identify additional witnesses, fill gaps in the chronology, test prior explanations, and determine where the investigation should go next. That is easy to lose sight of when a company is focused on collecting and producing a large volume of material by a deadline. A document that appears routine to the company may identify an employee that staff did not previously know about or raise a question about who approved a certain decision. An email chain may resolve one issue while opening another. Counsel should understand the substantive record being produced, not simply whether the production satisfies the request. Knowing which documents are likely to attract attention can help the company prepare for the staff briefing, any witness requests, or a follow-up letter that may come next.

What Makes a Briefing with Committee Staff Useful?

A staff briefing can be one of the most useful moments in an investigation. It gives the company an opportunity to explain technical issues, provide context for documents, correct factual assumptions, and learn more about what committee staff is trying to understand. In our experience, the best briefings were the ones that addressed the questions staff actually had. A company might arrive prepared to describe its compliance program when investigators are focused on why a particular executive made a particular decision. Spending most of the meeting on the former is unlikely to resolve the latter.

Thorough preparation requires more than drafting talking points. Counsel should anticipate difficult factual questions, identify the relevant players, and understand where the company still lacks information. The people participating in the briefing should also know when an issue requires further review rather than feeling pressure to answer every question immediately. A useful briefing should narrow an investigation or correct an assumption that otherwise might have led to additional work. A poor briefing will leave committee staff with the impression that the company is avoiding an issue or does not understand its own record. That impression can affect what staff asks for next.

Does the Political Nature of Congressional Oversight Change How Seriously a Company Should Take It?

Congressional investigations take place in a political institution. The subject of an investigation, its timing, and the public messaging surrounding it may reflect the priorities of the majority in Congress. Companies should understand that environment because it can affect what a committee is seeking and how the inquiry is likely to develop.

There are also legal limits on what Congress may investigate. Congress’ investigative authority is broad, but it is tied to its constitutional responsibilities. The Supreme Court has made clear that Congress does not have a general investigative power to expose private conduct merely for the sake of exposure. Its investigative authority must instead be tied to a legitimate legislative purpose. Congress likewise does not possess a general authority to investigate the private affairs of individuals or companies simply to publicize alleged wrongdoing. An investigation tied to potential legislation, oversight of existing law, or another valid congressional function stands on different footing.

Those limits should not be confused with a requirement that an investigation be politically neutral. The Supreme Court has also made clear that the motives of individual committee members do not invalidate an inquiry that serves a legitimate legislative purpose. A company may therefore believe that an investigation is politically motivated and still face a lawful and consequential congressional inquiry.

From inside a committee, the investigative work itself can look much like other fact development exercises. Staff reviews documents, interviews witnesses, compares competing accounts, develops chronologies, and prepares members for hearings. Companies can misjudge an investigation when they focus on the politics and devote less attention to the factual record being built underneath it. The political environment should be part of the response strategy. It can inform how the company engages with members and staff, approaches public communications, and anticipates where the inquiry may go. It should not, though, replace the underlying legal and factual work.

Can a Company’s Response Change What Happens Next?

Committee staff has choices about how to develop an investigation. Staff may continue seeking information voluntarily, request additional documents or witnesses, conduct interviews or depositions, or recommend moving toward compulsory process or a public hearing. From the committee side, the company’s response helps inform those decisions. If a briefing resolves a factual question and the documents support the explanation, staff may decide that an issue does not require further work. If the response creates new inconsistencies or leaves obvious questions unanswered, investigators will likely keep digging. The same is true with witnesses. An employee who has command of the facts and answers questions directly can resolve an issue that might otherwise have required additional interviews. Testimony that conflicts with the documents or with another witness may generate a new line of inquiry.

A company cannot control a committee’s agenda and even a strong response will not automatically narrow an investigation. A company does have control over how well it understands the record, whether its representations are accurate, and whether it is prepared for the questions likely to come next. Those decisions matter because committee staff is constantly evaluating which issues have been answered and which ones still require work.

How Can Holtzman Vogel Help with a Congressional Investigation?

Holtzman Vogel advises companies, organizations, and individuals at every stage of congressional investigations, including voluntary requests, document productions, staff briefings, interviews, depositions, subpoenas, and public hearings. Our attorneys bring experience from both sides of the process and have served in the highest levels of government. Having conducted congressional investigations from inside Congress, we understand how committee staff reviews productions, develops witness questions, identifies gaps in the record, and decides where an investigation should go next. That experience helps clients anticipate those questions, develop the factual record, engage committee staff, and prepare for the investigative steps that may follow.