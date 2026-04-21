What Changes When You Go from DOJ to Defense—and What Doesn’t

I recently returned to private practice after serving as a federal prosecutor. During my years at the Department of Justice, I prosecuted both violent crimes and complex investigations involving organizations and individuals.

Now back on the defense side, my perspective has shifted—as it must. What has become clear, however, is that moving between DOJ and private practice may alter how investigations are experienced, but it does not fundamentally change what drives them. This distinction matters for companies navigating DOJ scrutiny at a time when changes to enforcement priorities are closely watched.

What Changes

The most obvious change is the objective. A prosecutor’s focus is identifying misconduct, holding the appropriate parties accountable, and evaluating cases in light of broader enforcement priorities and resource constraints. From the defense side, the goals are different: helping clients avoid prosecution where possible, limiting exposure where it is not, and resolving matters responsibly. That difference in mission necessarily shapes strategy from the outset.

Enforcement priorities also change—and they matter. Across administrations, DOJ leadership recalibrates which risks receive heightened attention and how resources are deployed. Those shifts influence which matters are elevated, how quickly investigations move, and where prosecutorial focus is applied. From the defense side, these changes are not abstract. They affect how companies assess risk, allocate compliance resources, and decide when and how to engage with the government.

Another shift in perspective is how early decisions affect the company in real time. What becomes far more visible from the defense side is that investigations affect organizations long before DOJ reaches any conclusion. Employees, leadership focus, operations, and reputational risk are implicated almost immediately. Time, in this context, is far less forgiving.

Delays caused by internal misalignment or uncertainty are not neutral pauses; they carry real consequences. Decisions about staffing, preservation, and communications—often made in the first days or weeks—shape not only legal exposure, but how the organization functions under sustained pressure. From DOJ, these early challenges can appear as hesitation. Advising companies, it becomes clear they are often the product of genuine organizational complexity—and that managing them effectively requires discipline, not haste.

What Doesn’t Change

The goal of uncovering wrongdoing remains constant. Across administrations, enforcement priorities, and case types, DOJ’s core mission does not change. Whether a matter involves violent crime or corporate misconduct, prosecutors seek to understand what happened, who is responsible, and whether the conduct warrants criminal enforcement. That investigative imperative drives decision‑making even as rhetoric, emphasis, or public attention shifts over time.

What also does not change is the weight DOJ places on credibility. Prosecutorial discretion—however it is debated or perceived—is exercised within this framework.

A practical example illustrates the point.

Consider two organizations confronting similar allegations of internal misconduct. In both matters, the facts were initially incomplete, and the legal standards were the same. One organization centralized decision‑making, preserved evidence, and communicated carefully about what it knew—and what it did not—while its investigation progressed. The other moved quickly to characterize the situation before its internal review was complete, with different parts of the organization speaking inconsistently.

From the outside, the difference may appear modest. From DOJ’s perspective, it is not. Discretion shows up in how follow‑up questions are framed, how skepticism is applied, and how much confidence is placed in future representations. Over time, those early assessments influence pace, posture, and ultimately resolution.

Why This Perspective Matters

Companies sometimes focus heavily on enforcement trends or political context when assessing DOJ risk. Context matters. But experience on both sides suggests that outcomes are far more influenced by how companies conduct themselves when pressure first appears and facts are still developing.

The most consequential decisions are often made quietly and early, before DOJ involvement is formal and before narratives harden. How organizations manage those moments—balancing urgency with discipline—can shape how prosecutors understand both the issue and the institution behind it.

My goal in writing this series is to provide clarity about how DOJ decision‑making actually works, based on experience from the inside and now informed by advising companies on the outside.

Understanding what truly changes—and what doesn’t—can help organizations engage with DOJ in a way that is credible, measured, and strategically sound from the outset.