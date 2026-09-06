Westward Bound: Oregon Joins California and Washington as a Must-Watch Jurisdiction for Consumer Class Actions

Oregon is fast becoming one of the most consequential jurisdictions in class action litigation. A convergence of newly enacted state laws, aggressive local judicial developments, and the powerful structural incentives created by Oregon’s statutory damages framework has made the Beaver State a magnet for plaintiffs’ attorneys targeting consumer-facing businesses.

Class action complaints in federal court have more than doubled since 2022. To date, 2025 is the high-water mark, with 130 new class actions filed in that year alone (a 155% increase from 2016), and 2026 looks to easily surpass that figure by year-end. And out-of-state firms are signing complaints at a growing rate. From 2016 to 2023, out-of-state plaintiffs’ firms grew from 6% of complaints to 21%. That trend has been supercharged recently, with 64% of all federal class action complaints in 2026 coming from out-of-state law firms.



Source: Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, PACER and CM/ECF, via Lex Machina. Analysis by Ballard Spahr.

For retailers and online merchants doing business in Oregon—or selling to Oregon consumers—the litigation landscape has shifted dramatically. From data privacy and greenwashing to drip pricing, algorithmic discrimination, and sale advertising, Oregon has emerged as a laboratory for novel theories of consumer harm, each backed by statutory damages provisions that can transform a routine compliance gap into nine-figure class action exposure. In many ways, the doctrinal landscape in Oregon has caught up to its sister states to the north and south, and may soon surpass both.

This Advisory surveys seven developments that every retailer and e-commerce company should have on its radar. The common thread is clear: Oregon’s consumer protection ecosystem now offers plaintiffs a combination of broad substantive liability and per-violation statutory damages that collectively make the state one of the most plaintiff-friendly forums in the nation for class action litigation against consumer-facing businesses.

Oregon’s UTPA — The Elephant in the Room

The animating factor across jurisdictional trends in consumer class actions is the outsized role played by statutory damages, and Oregon is no exception. Oregon’s Unlawful Trade Practices Act (UTPA), ORS 646.608, provides a statutory minimum of $200 per violation in damages. UTPA class actions in federal court have exploded, surging more than 600% in the last three years.

Unlike actual damages—which require a plaintiff to prove individualized, quantifiable economic harm—statutory damages under the UTPA are awarded on a per-violation basis regardless of whether the plaintiff suffered any measurable loss. Thus, while plaintiffs in most other states struggle to establish a class-wide damages structure, they see the UTPA as a means to leapfrog over that analysis and automatically establish rich damages. The UTPA contains a one-year statute of limitations, but many plaintiffs’ firms have attempted to leverage the “discovery” rule to propose class definitions that, in effect, extend in perpetuity.

The arithmetic for company risk is straightforward, and sobering. A class of 100,000 affected consumers, each entitled to $200 in statutory damages, generates $20 million in aggregate exposure before attorneys’ fees and costs are considered. In a large-scale class involving hundreds of thousands or millions of transactions—as is common in the retail and e-commerce sectors—total exposure can reach well into nine figures. This dynamic fundamentally alters the calculus for businesses operating in Oregon, because it transforms even technical or inadvertent violations into high-stakes disputes.

The UTPA goes beyond general prohibitions on deceptive conduct, which sets it apart from many other state statutes. In addition to predicate violations drawn from other bodies of law, it includes specific provisions and regulatory guidance on multiple facets of retailer conduct. In Oregon, businesses face detailed requirements governing the use of reference prices, "free" offer promotions, and comparison pricing claims. Unlike Washington, whose Consumer Protection Act lacks specificity, Oregon provides express regulatory guidance on how sellers can promote price comparisons, discounts, and offers. These provisions have made Oregon a particularly attractive jurisdiction for plaintiffs’ firms targeting common retail pricing practices by companies large and small.

Much like their counterparts in Washington and California, the Oregon Attorney General’s Office has energetically employed the UTPA to open investigations, issue Civil Investigative Demands, and bring enforcement actions against consumer-facing companies. But private enforcement is where most of the action is. The UTPA has already served as the basis for private class actions against grocery stores, retailers, and e-commerce companies in Oregon, and the recent legislative and judicial developments have only expanded the universe of conduct that can give rise to UTPA liability. Each new consumer protection statute that creates a predicate violation under ORS 646.608—from drip pricing under SB 430 to medical debt reporting under SB 605 (both discussed below)—feeds into the same statutory damages framework. The result is a compounding effect: Oregon’s body of consumer protection law is growing, thereby increasing the number of claims that can be prosecuted as UTPA class actions, with each carrying the $200-per-violation floor that makes the prospect of class certification economically irresistible for plaintiffs’ counsel.

Oregon HB 2008 — Data Privacy and Geolocation Protections

Oregon’s House Bill 2008, which took effect in 2026, represents one of the most aggressive state-level expansions of data privacy regulation in recent memory. The law significantly strengthens Oregon’s existing data privacy framework by imposing strict new limitations on the collection, use, and retention of precise geolocation data and by establishing heightened protections for the personal information of minors. HB 2008 (i) requires businesses to obtain affirmative consent before collecting or processing precise geolocation data, (ii) restricts the circumstances under which such data may be shared with third parties, and (iii) imposes enhanced transparency and consent obligations for the processing of data belonging to users under the age of 18.

Data breach litigation has also taken off in Oregon, growing from only a handful of cases over the last decade to 26 in 2023, 27 in 2025, and 30 through just eight months of 2026. For retailers and e-commerce companies, the law’s significance lies not only in the substantive compliance obligations it creates, but also in the enforcement architecture that accompanies them. Businesses that collect location data through mobile apps, websites, or in-store technologies (and that serve or are accessible to teen users) should treat HB 2008 as a compliance priority. Plaintiffs’ firms are already scrutinizing data practices in Oregon under this new regime, and the first wave of class filings is widely expected.

Greenwashing Claims — Bohr v. Tillamook County Creamery Association

“Greenwashing” refers to the practice of making deceptive or misleading claims about the environmental benefits, sustainability, or ecological responsibility of a company’s products or operations. In the consumer protection context, greenwashing occurs when a business markets its goods or services using environmental claims—such as “sustainable,” “eco-friendly,” “carbon neutral,” or “plant-based”—that plaintiffs allege are materially misleading. As sustainability marketing has become a competitive imperative across the retail industry, greenwashing claims have emerged as a significant and growing source of class action risk.

The Oregon Supreme Court’s 2024 decision in Bohr v. Tillamook County Creamery Association marked a turning point for greenwashing litigation in Oregon. In that case, a consumer challenged Tillamook Creamery, one of Oregon’s most prominent dairy brands, alleging that the company’s environmental and sustainability marketing was deceptive under the UTPA. The Oregon Supreme Court held that the consumer could pursue these claims, broadly construing the scope of what constitutes an actionable greenwashing claim under the UTPA.

By affirming that generalized sustainability marketing can give rise to UTPA liability, the court opened the door to class action scrutiny of a wide range of environmental claims that have become commonplace in the retail sector, the food and beverage industry, and beyond. Even the airline industry has been hit with greenwashing class actions. Accordingly, companies that use sustainability language in advertising, packaging, or online marketing should assume that those claims will be evaluated under the framework established by Bohr, and should ensure that all environmental representations are accurate and compliant.

Oregon SB 430 — The Drip Pricing Ban

On January 1, 2026, Oregon’s Senate Bill 430 (Oregon Laws Ch. 311), now codified at ORS 646A.087, went into effect. SB 430 requires businesses that offer or sell goods or services online to present upfront, “all-in” prices that include all mandatory fees a purchaser must pay to complete the transaction. The law takes direct aim at the practice derisively referred to as “drip pricing,” in which sellers advertise a headline price that does not reflect the true cost of the transaction, and reveal additional charges incrementally during the checkout process.

SB 430 prohibits advertising, displaying, or offering a price for goods or services online that omits any fee or charge a purchaser is required to pay. The law provides limited exclusions for government-imposed fees and taxes, service fees calculated on the basis of distance or a customer’s selections (provided such fees are prominently disclosed before the purchaser agrees to pay), and processing or shipping charges. Certain sectors, including financial institutions, mortgage brokers complying with federal disclosure statutes, and broadband providers subject to FCC consumer label requirements, are exempt from the law’s requirements.

Violations of SB 430 constitute unlawful practices under ORS 646.608, Oregon’s UTPA—meaning that private plaintiffs may bring claims for actual or statutory damages, with a statutory minimum of $200 per violation. The Oregon Attorney General and local district attorneys may seek injunctive relief, restitution, and civil penalties of up to $25,000 per violation. Critically, no rulemaking by the Oregon Department of Justice accompanies the statute, so SB 430’s obligations are entirely self-executing and enforced through the UTPA’s existing framework.

Oregon joins a growing patchwork of state and federal drip-pricing laws, including California’s SB 478 (the CLRA “Honest Pricing Law,” effective July 1, 2024), Colorado’s HB 25-1090 (effective January 1, 2026), Minnesota’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act amendments (effective January 1, 2025), Massachusetts’ Consumer Protection Act, Chap. 93A, and 940 CMR 38.00, and a narrow federal FTC rule (16 CFR Part 464, effective May 12, 2025) covering only live-event tickets and short-term lodging. Oregon’s law is notably narrower than some of its counterparts in that it applies exclusively to online transactions, and not to brick-and-mortar sales. However, the $200 per-violation statutory damages floor, combined with the absence of regulatory guidance, creates significant litigation risk for e-commerce merchants who have not yet updated their online pricing disclosures to comply.

TCPA Class Actions in the District of Oregon

The Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), 47 U.S.C. § 227, is a federal statute that restricts telemarketing calls, autodialed calls, prerecorded voice messages, and unsolicited text messages to consumers. The TCPA provides statutory damages of $500 per violation, which can be trebled to $1,500 per violation where the defendant’s conduct is found to be willful or knowing. In the class action context, these per-violation damages can aggregate to staggering sums: a class of 100,000 consumers contacted without proper consent can generate $50 million to $150 million in potential exposure.

Federal TCPA class actions filed in the District of Oregon have surged in recent years with no sign of abating anytime soon—growing from just one filing in 2022 to 35 in 2025 (a 3,400% increase). A typical TCPA class action in Oregon involves allegations that a retailer or e-commerce company sent unsolicited promotional text messages, made robocalls, or used an automatic telephone dialing system to contact consumers who had not provided prior express consent. Oregon’s consumer-friendly environment, combined with the sheer scale of damages available under the TCPA, has made the District of Oregon an increasingly attractive forum for plaintiffs’ attorneys who specialize in TCPA litigation. Retailers with significant text-message marketing programs, automated customer outreach, or third-party marketing vendors should conduct a thorough review of their consent-management practices to ensure full TCPA compliance.

Medical Debt Reporting — Oregon SB 605

Oregon’s Senate Bill 605 imposes significant new requirements on creditors and credit reporting entities regarding the reporting of medical debt to consumer reporting agencies. The law restricts when and how medical debt information may be reported, establishing mandatory waiting periods before medical debt can appear on a consumer’s credit report and requiring creditors to provide clear notice to consumers before reporting occurs. These provisions reflect a broader national trend toward shielding consumers from the credit-score consequences of medical expenses, but Oregon’s approach is notable for the enforcement mechanism it employs.

SB 605 establishes statutory damages for violations, creating a per-violation damages structure that is tailor-made for class action litigation. Because medical debt affects large populations of consumers and because violations of the statute’s notice and timing requirements can be identified on a class-wide basis, SB 605 is expected to become a vehicle for class actions against creditors, debt collectors, and credit reporting agencies operating in Oregon. Retailers and e-commerce companies that extend credit, operate store-branded credit programs, or use third-party collection services for medical-adjacent charges should evaluate whether their practices comply with SB 605’s requirements.

Portland’s Own Prohibitions

The City of Portland has also added fuel to the fire. Portland’s municipal ban on facial recognition technology—one of the most aggressive in the nation—adds yet another layer of class action exposure for businesses operating in Oregon's largest city. The ordinance prohibits private entities from using facial recognition in places of public accommodation and carries statutory penalties of $1,000 per violation. A 2022 class action tested the ban's enforcement potential, seeking $10 million in aggregate damages—illustrating how Portland's local regulations can generate the same kind of high-stakes, statutory-damages-driven litigation that defines Oregon's broader class action landscape.

Portland is also actively considering a local ban on “surveillance pricing,” which is the use of personal data and algorithms to charge individual consumers different prices for the same goods or services. Led by City Councilor Eric Zimmerman, the proposed ordinance would target the practice of dynamically adjusting prices on the basis of a consumer’s personal data, including browsing history, geographic location, purchase patterns, and demographic characteristics. If adopted, the ordinance would create a new category of municipal liability for retailers and e-commerce companies operating in Portland.

Surveillance pricing—also referred to as “personalized pricing” or “algorithmic pricing”—has recently drawn increasing scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers at the local, state, and federal levels. Given Portland’s population share, a city-wide ban could expose companies to enforcement actions or private litigation if they deploy pricing algorithms that result in individualized pricing based on personal data. Although the Portland proposal remains under consideration at this time, its emergence underscores the direction of regulatory sentiment in Oregon. Retailers and e-commerce companies that use dynamic pricing tools, A/B testing, or personalized offer engines should monitor this proposal closely and consider whether their pricing practices could be characterized as surveillance pricing under the standards being contemplated.

Looking Ahead

Oregon’s emergence as a class action hotspot for retail and e-commerce businesses shows no signs of abating. The combination of newly enacted statutes, expansive judicial interpretations of existing law, and a statutory damages architecture that supercharges plaintiffs’ incentives creates a litigation environment that demands proactive attention from every company doing business in the state.