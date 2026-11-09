Weekly Bankruptcy Alert for the week ending November 8, 2026

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Because your business extends beyond the borders of a single state, ours does too. Today, we are a multi-disciplinary team of highly creative, hard working, responsive, business savvy and experienced bankruptcy and creditors’ rights professionals serving you from offices located in four New England states and the District of Columbia.

Chapter 1

Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date ANA Properties LLC

(Jamaica Plain, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 million $1,000,001

to

$10 million 11/2/26 Worcester RE Investments LLC

(Worcester, MA) Not Disclosed Worcester

(MA) $500,001

to

$1 million $100,001

to

$500,000 11/3/26 Mrs. Moriconi’s, Ltd.

(Worcester, MA) Dairy Product Manufacturing Worcester

(MA) $50,001

to

$100,000 $500,001

to

$1 million 11/4/26 Project 212 Central Ave LLC

(Boston, MA) Lessors of Real Estate Boston

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 million $1,000,001

to

$10 million 11/6/26 Cerca Trova Restaurant Group Holdings, Inc.2

(San Diego, CA) Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington

(DE) $0

to

$50,000 $100,000,001

to

$500 million 11/2/26 Ragnar RTB, LLC

(Salt Lake City, UT) Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports and Similar Events Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $100,000,001

to

$500 million 11/2/26 WeAre8, PBC

(New York, NY) Not Disclosed Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $10,000,001

to

$50 million 11/3/26 Tapestry Management Services, Inc.3

(Strafford, CT) Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories Wilmington

(DE) $50,000,001

to

$100 million $10,000,001

to

$50 million 11/6/26 Resurrection Power & Living Bread Ministries International North Bronx New York Inc.

(Bronx, NY) Religious Organizations Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 million $500,001

to

$1 million 11/2/26 Interval Owners’ Association: The Bay Voyage, Inc.

(Jamestown, RI) Information Providence

(RI) $500,001

to

$1,000,000 $500,001

to

$1,000,000 11/6/26

Chapter 7

Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Redeemed Building Design & Build

(Cranston, RI) Residential Building Construction Providence

(RI) $0

to

$50,000 $100,001

to

$500,000 11/4/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional affiliate filings include: Out West Restaurant Group, Inc. Creca Trova Steakhouse, Inc., Creca Trova Steakhouse, L.P. and Creca Trova Southwest Restaurant Group, LLC.

3Additional affiliate filings include: Tapestry Pharmacy Consulting LLC, Chess Medical, P.C., Chess Medicine PLLC, Emerald Fern Wellness PC, Tapestry Health PLLC, Tapestry Medical PC, Tapestry Medicine, PLLC, Tapestry TeleHealth PLLC, Topaz Bay Senior Health PC, and Rosewood Hills Healthcare PC.