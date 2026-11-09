Weekly Bankruptcy Alert for the week ending November 8, 2026

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.
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Chapter 1
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type1
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|ANA Properties LLC
(Jamaica Plain, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Boston
(MA)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|11/2/26
|Worcester RE Investments LLC
(Worcester, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Worcester
(MA)
|$500,001
to
$1 million
|$100,001
to
$500,000
|11/3/26
|Mrs. Moriconi’s, Ltd.
(Worcester, MA)
|Dairy Product Manufacturing
|Worcester
(MA)
|$50,001
to
$100,000
|$500,001
to
$1 million
|11/4/26
|Project 212 Central Ave LLC
(Boston, MA)
|Lessors of Real Estate
|Boston
(MA)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|11/6/26
|Cerca Trova Restaurant Group Holdings, Inc.2
(San Diego, CA)
|Restaurants and Other Eating Places
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$100,000,001
to
$500 million
|11/2/26
|Ragnar RTB, LLC
(Salt Lake City, UT)
|Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports and Similar Events
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|$100,000,001
to
$500 million
|11/2/26
|WeAre8, PBC
(New York, NY)
|Not Disclosed
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|11/3/26
|Tapestry Management Services, Inc.3
(Strafford, CT)
|Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$50,000,001
to
$100 million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|11/6/26
|Resurrection Power & Living Bread Ministries International North Bronx New York Inc.
(Bronx, NY)
|Religious Organizations
|Manhattan
(NY)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|$500,001
to
$1 million
|11/2/26
|Interval Owners’ Association: The Bay Voyage, Inc.
(Jamestown, RI)
|Information
|Providence
(RI)
|$500,001
to
$1,000,000
|$500,001
to
$1,000,000
|11/6/26
Chapter 7
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type1
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|Redeemed Building Design & Build
(Cranston, RI)
|Residential Building Construction
|Providence
(RI)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$100,001
to
$500,000
|11/4/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
2Additional affiliate filings include: Out West Restaurant Group, Inc. Creca Trova Steakhouse, Inc., Creca Trova Steakhouse, L.P. and Creca Trova Southwest Restaurant Group, LLC.
3Additional affiliate filings include: Tapestry Pharmacy Consulting LLC, Chess Medical, P.C., Chess Medicine PLLC, Emerald Fern Wellness PC, Tapestry Health PLLC, Tapestry Medical PC, Tapestry Medicine, PLLC, Tapestry TeleHealth PLLC, Topaz Bay Senior Health PC, and Rosewood Hills Healthcare PC.