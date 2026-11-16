Weekly Bankruptcy Alert For the week ending November 15, 2026
Monday, November 16, 2026
Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.
Because your business extends beyond the borders of a single state, ours does too. Today, we are a multi-disciplinary team of highly creative, hard working, responsive, business savvy and experienced bankruptcy and creditors’ rights professionals serving you from offices located in four New England states and the District of Columbia.
Chapter 11
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type1
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|Cynamics, Inc.
(Needham Heights, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Boston
(MA)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|11/09/26
|Succeeded LLC
(Spring Valley, NY)
|Not Disclosed
|White Plains
(NY)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|11/09/26
|Westchester 3148 LLC
(Spring Valley, NY)
|Lessors of Real Estate
|White Plains
(NY)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|11/13/26
|Greek Archdiocese Institute of Saint Basil, Inc.
(Garrison, NY)
|Religious Organizations
|Poughkeepsie
(NY)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|11/13/26
Chapter 7
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type1
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|Waveseer of Massachusetts, LLC
(Boston, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Boston
(MA)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|11/09/26
|Granados Plastering, Inc.
(Lynn, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Boston
(MA)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$0
to
$50,000
|11/10/26
|DMC Drywall Systems, Inc.
(Hudson, NH)
|Not Disclosed
|Concord
(NH)
|$50,001
to
$100,000
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|11/11/26
|ESS Tech, Inc.
(Wilsonville, OR)
|Not Disclosed
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$500,000,001
to
$1 billion
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|11/13/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
Current Public Notices
Published: 11 November, 2026
Published: 9 November, 2026
Published: 6 November, 2026
Published: 6 November, 2026
Published: 4 November, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
More from Pierce Atwood LLP
Upcoming Events
Dec
1-2
2026
Dec
3-5
2026
Nov
17
2026