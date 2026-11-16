Weekly Bankruptcy Alert For the week ending November 15, 2026
Monday, November 16, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Because your business extends beyond the borders of a single state, ours does too. Today, we are a multi-disciplinary team of highly creative, hard working, responsive, business savvy and experienced bankruptcy and creditors’ rights professionals serving you from offices located in four New England states and the District of Columbia.

Chapter 11

Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Cynamics, Inc.
(Needham Heights, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 11/09/26
Succeeded LLC
(Spring Valley, NY)		 Not Disclosed White Plains
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 11/09/26
Westchester 3148 LLC
(Spring Valley, NY)		 Lessors of Real Estate White Plains
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 11/13/26
Greek Archdiocese Institute of Saint Basil, Inc.
(Garrison, NY)		 Religious Organizations Poughkeepsie
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 11/13/26

Chapter 7

Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Waveseer of Massachusetts, LLC
(Boston, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 11/09/26
Granados Plastering, Inc.
(Lynn, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $0
to
$50,000		 11/10/26
DMC Drywall Systems, Inc.
(Hudson, NH)		 Not Disclosed Concord
(NH)		 $50,001
to
$100,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 11/11/26
ESS Tech, Inc.
(Wilsonville, OR)		 Not Disclosed Wilmington
(DE)		 $500,000,001
to
$1 billion		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 11/13/26

 1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

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