Weekly Bankruptcy Alert: September 6, 2026
Tuesday, September 8, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11

Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
32 Nahant Street, LLC
(Wakefield, MA)		 Lessors of Real Estate Boston (MA) $0
to
$50,000		 $0
to
$50,000		 8/31/26
Park Place Partners Development LLC
(New York, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 9/1/26
Blue Ox Malthouse, LLC
(Lisbon Falls, ME)		 Grain and Oilseed Milling Portland
(ME)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 9/1/26
Blue Ox Realty LLC
(Lisbon Falls, ME)		 Land Subdivision Portland
(ME)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 9/1/26
Lawton LLC
(Lynn, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 9/2/26

Chapter 7

Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Dan-Kar Engineering, LLC
(Woburn, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 9/4/26
Dan-Kar Corp.
(Woburn, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $50,001
to
$100,000		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 9/4/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

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