Weekly Bankruptcy Alert: September 6, 2026

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11

Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date 32 Nahant Street, LLC

(Wakefield, MA) Lessors of Real Estate Boston (MA) $0

to

$50,000 $0

to

$50,000 8/31/26 Park Place Partners Development LLC

(New York, NY) Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $10,000,001

to

$50 Million $10,000,001

to

$50 Million 9/1/26 Blue Ox Malthouse, LLC

(Lisbon Falls, ME) Grain and Oilseed Milling Portland

(ME) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 9/1/26 Blue Ox Realty LLC

(Lisbon Falls, ME) Land Subdivision Portland

(ME) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 9/1/26 Lawton LLC

(Lynn, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $100,001

to

$500,000 9/2/26

Chapter 7

Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Dan-Kar Engineering, LLC

(Woburn, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $100,001

to

$500,000 $500,001

to

$1 Million 9/4/26 Dan-Kar Corp.

(Woburn, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $50,001

to

$100,000 $500,001

to

$1 Million 9/4/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.