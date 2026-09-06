Weekly Bankruptcy Alert: September 6, 2026
Tuesday, September 8, 2026
Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.
Chapter 11
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type1
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|32 Nahant Street, LLC
(Wakefield, MA)
|Lessors of Real Estate
|Boston (MA)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$0
to
$50,000
|8/31/26
|Park Place Partners Development LLC
(New York, NY)
|Activities Related to Real Estate
|Manhattan
(NY)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|9/1/26
|Blue Ox Malthouse, LLC
(Lisbon Falls, ME)
|Grain and Oilseed Milling
|Portland
(ME)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|9/1/26
|Blue Ox Realty LLC
(Lisbon Falls, ME)
|Land Subdivision
|Portland
(ME)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|9/1/26
|Lawton LLC
(Lynn, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Boston
(MA)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$100,001
to
$500,000
|9/2/26
Chapter 7
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type1
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|Dan-Kar Engineering, LLC
(Woburn, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Boston
(MA)
|$100,001
to
$500,000
|$500,001
to
$1 Million
|9/4/26
|Dan-Kar Corp.
(Woburn, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Boston
(MA)
|$50,001
to
$100,000
|$500,001
to
$1 Million
|9/4/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
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