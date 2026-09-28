Weekly Bankruptcy Alert: September 27, 2026

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11

Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Bentley Brook Interval Owners' Association

(Hancock, MA) Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers Springfield

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 million $500,001

to

$1 million 9/21/26 Southbridge Associates II LLC

(Auburn, MA) Lessors of Real Estate Worcester

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 million $1,000,001

to

$10 million 9/21/26 Yardbird Group LLC

(Las Vegas, NV) Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $10,000,001

to

$50 million 9/21/26 Southern Operations, LLC

(Miami Beach, FL) Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $10,000,001

to

$50 million 9/21/26 Yardbird Beverly Hills, LLC

(Los Angeles, CA) Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $10,000,001

to

$50 million 9/21/26 Yardbird DFW, LLC

(Dallas, TX) Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $10,000,001

to

$50 Million 9/21/26 Yardbird DC, LLC

(Washington, DC) Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $10,000,001

to

$50 million 9/21/26 Yardbird Chicago, LLC

(Chicago, IL) Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $10,000,001

to

$50 million 9/21/26 Yardbird Denver LLC

(Denver, CO) Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $10,000,001

to

$50 million 9/21/26 YB Las Vegas, LLC

(Las Vegas, NV) Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $10,000,001

to

$50 million 9/21/26 Yardbird DFW Management LLC

(Dallas, TX) Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $10,000,001

to

$50 million 9/21/26 Yardbird DFW Concession LLC

(Dallas, TX) Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $10,000,001

to

$50 million 9/21/26 The Bird Singapore LLC

(Singapore) Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $10,000,001

to

$50 million 9/21/26 K. Heeps HoldCo, LLC

(Concord, MA) Fruit and Vegetable Preserving and Specialty Food Manufacturing Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $1,000,001

to

$10 million 9/23/26 K. Heeps, LLC

(Allentown, PA) Fruit and Vegetable Preserving and Specialty Food Manufacturing Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $1,000,001

to

$10 million 9/23/26

Chapter 7

Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date 780 Gravelly Hill Road LLC

(Wakefield, RI) Single Asset Real Estate Providence

(RI) $500,001

to

$1 million $100,001

to

$500,000 9/23/26 Del Conte Sauces Inc.

(Hancock, ME) Fruit and Vegetable Preserving and Specialty Food Manufacturing Bangor

(ME) $0

to

$50,000 $100,001

to

$500,000 9/25/26 The Bronx Standard II LLC

(Brooklyn, NY) Single Asset Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 million $1,000,001

to

$10 million 9/25/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.