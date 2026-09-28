Weekly Bankruptcy Alert: September 27, 2026
Monday, September 28, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11

Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Bentley Brook Interval Owners' Association
(Hancock, MA)		 Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers Springfield
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 $500,001 
to
$1 million		 9/21/26
Southbridge Associates II LLC
(Auburn, MA)		 Lessors of Real Estate Worcester
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 9/21/26
Yardbird Group LLC
(Las Vegas, NV)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 9/21/26
Southern Operations, LLC
(Miami Beach, FL)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 9/21/26
Yardbird Beverly Hills, LLC
(Los Angeles, CA)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 9/21/26
Yardbird DFW, LLC
(Dallas, TX)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 9/21/26
Yardbird DC, LLC
(Washington, DC)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 9/21/26
Yardbird Chicago, LLC
(Chicago, IL)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 9/21/26
Yardbird Denver LLC
(Denver, CO)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 9/21/26
YB Las Vegas, LLC
(Las Vegas, NV)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 9/21/26
Yardbird DFW Management LLC
(Dallas, TX)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 9/21/26
Yardbird DFW Concession LLC
(Dallas, TX)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 9/21/26
The Bird Singapore LLC
(Singapore)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 9/21/26
K. Heeps HoldCo, LLC
(Concord, MA)		 Fruit and Vegetable Preserving and Specialty Food Manufacturing Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 9/23/26
K. Heeps, LLC
(Allentown, PA)		 Fruit and Vegetable Preserving and Specialty Food Manufacturing Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 9/23/26

Chapter 7

Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
780 Gravelly Hill Road LLC
(Wakefield, RI)		 Single Asset Real Estate Providence
(RI)		 $500,001
to
$1 million		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 9/23/26
Del Conte Sauces Inc.
(Hancock, ME)		 Fruit and Vegetable Preserving and Specialty Food Manufacturing Bangor
(ME)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 9/25/26
The Bronx Standard II LLC
(Brooklyn, NY)		 Single Asset Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 9/25/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

©2026 Pierce Atwood LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

NOTICE OF CLAIMS BAR DATE: Schwebel Baking Company Receivership
Published: 25 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Elmira Real Estate Enterprises, LLC
Published: 24 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Transcend Company, a direct-pay telehealth platform
Published: 22 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY: E-Commerce Distributor of Backup Power Equipment
Published: 21 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE PROCESS: Selected Assets of a Confidential Electric Motor Manufacturer
Published: 21 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: OPIE Einstein Labs, LLC
Published: 17 September, 2026
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ASSETS: A Nevada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Company
Published: 17 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Westfield Steel, Inc. and Westfield Steel Express, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Pierce Atwood LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 