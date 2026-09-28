Weekly Bankruptcy Alert: September 27, 2026
Monday, September 28, 2026
Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.
Chapter 11
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type1
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|Bentley Brook Interval Owners' Association
(Hancock, MA)
|Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers
|Springfield
(MA)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|$500,001
to
$1 million
|9/21/26
|Southbridge Associates II LLC
(Auburn, MA)
|Lessors of Real Estate
|Worcester
(MA)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|9/21/26
|Yardbird Group LLC
(Las Vegas, NV)
|Restaurants and Other Eating Places
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|9/21/26
|Southern Operations, LLC
(Miami Beach, FL)
|Restaurants and Other Eating Places
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|9/21/26
|Yardbird Beverly Hills, LLC
(Los Angeles, CA)
|Restaurants and Other Eating Places
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|9/21/26
|Yardbird DFW, LLC
(Dallas, TX)
|Restaurants and Other Eating Places
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|9/21/26
|Yardbird DC, LLC
(Washington, DC)
|Restaurants and Other Eating Places
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|9/21/26
|Yardbird Chicago, LLC
(Chicago, IL)
|Restaurants and Other Eating Places
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|9/21/26
|Yardbird Denver LLC
(Denver, CO)
|Restaurants and Other Eating Places
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|9/21/26
|YB Las Vegas, LLC
(Las Vegas, NV)
|Restaurants and Other Eating Places
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|9/21/26
|Yardbird DFW Management LLC
(Dallas, TX)
|Restaurants and Other Eating Places
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|9/21/26
|Yardbird DFW Concession LLC
(Dallas, TX)
|Restaurants and Other Eating Places
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|9/21/26
|The Bird Singapore LLC
(Singapore)
|Restaurants and Other Eating Places
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|9/21/26
|K. Heeps HoldCo, LLC
(Concord, MA)
|Fruit and Vegetable Preserving and Specialty Food Manufacturing
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|9/23/26
|K. Heeps, LLC
(Allentown, PA)
|Fruit and Vegetable Preserving and Specialty Food Manufacturing
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|9/23/26
Chapter 7
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type1
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|780 Gravelly Hill Road LLC
(Wakefield, RI)
|Single Asset Real Estate
|Providence
(RI)
|$500,001
to
$1 million
|$100,001
to
$500,000
|9/23/26
|Del Conte Sauces Inc.
(Hancock, ME)
|Fruit and Vegetable Preserving and Specialty Food Manufacturing
|Bangor
(ME)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$100,001
to
$500,000
|9/25/26
|The Bronx Standard II LLC
(Brooklyn, NY)
|Single Asset Real Estate
|Manhattan
(NY)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|9/25/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
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