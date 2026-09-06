Weekly Bankruptcy Alert September 21, 2026 (For the Week Ending September 20, 2026)
Monday, September 21, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
StevieGs Restaurant, LLC
(Rockland, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $50,001
to
$100,000		 $500,001
to
$1 million		 9/14/26
Air Baltic Corporation AS
(Marupe Parish, Latvia)		 Scheduled Air Transportation Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,000,001
to
$10 billion		 $1,000,000,001
to
$10 billion		 9/14/26
Air Baltic Training, SIA
(Marupe Parish, Latvia)		 Scheduled Air Transportation Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,000,001
to
$10 billion		 $1,000,000,001
to
$10 billion		 9/14/26
Baltijas Kravu Centrs SIA
(Marupe Parish, Latvia)		 Scheduled Air Transportation Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,000,001
to
$10 billion		 $1,000,000,001
to
$10 billion		 9/14/26
IC Business Management LLC
(New York, NY)		 Not Disclosed Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 9/15/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
True Blue Cleaners, Inc.
(Nashua, NH)		 Not Disclosed Concord
(NH)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 9/15/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
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