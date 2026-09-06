Weekly Bankruptcy Alert September 21, 2026 (For the Week Ending September 20, 2026)

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date StevieGs Restaurant, LLC

(Rockland, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $50,001

to

$100,000 $500,001

to

$1 million 9/14/26 Air Baltic Corporation AS

(Marupe Parish, Latvia) Scheduled Air Transportation Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,000,001

to

$10 billion $1,000,000,001

to

$10 billion 9/14/26 Air Baltic Training, SIA

(Marupe Parish, Latvia) Scheduled Air Transportation Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,000,001

to

$10 billion $1,000,000,001

to

$10 billion 9/14/26 Baltijas Kravu Centrs SIA

(Marupe Parish, Latvia) Scheduled Air Transportation Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,000,001

to

$10 billion $1,000,000,001

to

$10 billion 9/14/26 IC Business Management LLC

(New York, NY) Not Disclosed Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 million $1,000,001

to

$10 million 9/15/26