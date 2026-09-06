Weekly Bankruptcy Alert: September 13, 2026
Monday, September 14, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Because your business extends beyond the borders of a single state, ours does too. Today, we are a multi-disciplinary team of highly creative, hard working, responsive, business savvy and experienced bankruptcy and creditors’ rights professionals serving you from offices located in four New England states and the District of Columbia. If you are interested in obtaining further information about any of the cases identified below.

Chapter 11

Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Knowles Mechanical, Inc
(Litchfield, ME).		 Building Equipment Contractors Bangor
(ME)		 $500,001
to
$1 million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 9/11/26
Eagle Heights General Partner, LLC
(Vinalhaven, ME)		 Retail Trade Bangor
(ME)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 9/11/26
Nadeau’s Marine, Inc.
(Litchfield, ME)		 Other Motor Vehicle Dealers Bangor
(ME)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $1,000,01
to
$10 million		 9/11/26
Paul’s Welding Spring Works, Inc.
(Bronx, NY)		 Not Disclosed Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 $500,001
to 
$1 million		 9/10/26

Chapter 7

Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Knight Broadband LLC2
(Clearwater, FL)		 Wired Telecommunications Carriers Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 million		 9/9/26
Quality Design Nor’Easter Swimming Pools, Inc.
(Amherst, NH)		 Not Disclosed Concord
(NH)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $500,001
to
$1 million		 9/11/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional affiliate filings include: Full Circle Fiber Intermediate LLC, Ful Circle Fiber Operating LLC, Noble Broadband LLC, MTC Consulting LLC, Reel Broadband LLC, Kennedy Broadband LLC, Lightspeed Construction Group LLC, Precision Broadband LLC, RMWT Consulting LLC and Connecta Broadband LLC.

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