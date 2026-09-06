Weekly Bankruptcy Alert: September 13, 2026

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Because your business extends beyond the borders of a single state, ours does too. Today, we are a multi-disciplinary team of highly creative, hard working, responsive, business savvy and experienced bankruptcy and creditors’ rights professionals serving you from offices located in four New England states and the District of Columbia. If you are interested in obtaining further information about any of the cases identified below.

Chapter 11

Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Knowles Mechanical, Inc

(Litchfield, ME). Building Equipment Contractors Bangor

(ME) $500,001

to

$1 million $1,000,001

to

$10 million 9/11/26 Eagle Heights General Partner, LLC

(Vinalhaven, ME) Retail Trade Bangor

(ME) $1,000,001

to

$10 million $1,000,001

to

$10 million 9/11/26 Nadeau’s Marine, Inc.

(Litchfield, ME) Other Motor Vehicle Dealers Bangor

(ME) $100,001

to

$500,000 $1,000,01

to

$10 million 9/11/26 Paul’s Welding Spring Works, Inc.

(Bronx, NY) Not Disclosed Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 million $500,001

to

$1 million 9/10/26

Chapter 7

Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Knight Broadband LLC2

(Clearwater, FL) Wired Telecommunications Carriers Wilmington

(DE) $1,000,001

to

$10 million $100,000,001

to

$500 million 9/9/26 Quality Design Nor’Easter Swimming Pools, Inc.

(Amherst, NH) Not Disclosed Concord

(NH) $100,001

to

$500,000 $500,001

to

$1 million 9/11/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional affiliate filings include: Full Circle Fiber Intermediate LLC, Ful Circle Fiber Operating LLC, Noble Broadband LLC, MTC Consulting LLC, Reel Broadband LLC, Kennedy Broadband LLC, Lightspeed Construction Group LLC, Precision Broadband LLC, RMWT Consulting LLC and Connecta Broadband LLC.