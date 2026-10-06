Weekly Bankruptcy Alert October 6, 2026 (For the Week Ending October 4, 2026)

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Concurrent Holdco, LLC

(Hingham, MA) Other Electrical Equipment and Component Manufacturing Boston

(MA) $100,001

to

$500,000 $1,000,001

to

$10 million 9/28/26 Cotulla Bess LLC

(Hingham, MA) Other Electrical Equipment and Component Manufacturing Boston

(MA) $100,001

to

$500,000 $1,000,001

to

$10 million 9/28/26 Morey Brothers General Contracting, Inc.

(Westford, MA) Building Equipment Contractors Worcester

(MA) $100,001

to

$500,000 $1,000,001

to

$10 million 9/30/26 BRKR LLC

(Portland, ME) Residential Building Construction Portland

(ME) $1,000,001

to

$10 million $1,000,001

to

$10 million 9/29/26 63 Spring Lafayette LLC

(New York, NY) Not Disclosed Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $10,000,001

to

$50 million 9/29/26 La Almita Corp.

(Bronx, NY) Not Disclosed Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 million $1,000,001

to

$10 million 10/2/26