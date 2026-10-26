Weekly Bankruptcy Alert for October 26, 2026 (the week ending October 25, 2026)
Monday, October 26, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Because your business extends beyond the borders of a single state, ours does too. Today, we are a multi-disciplinary team of highly creative, hard working, responsive, business savvy and experienced bankruptcy and creditors’ rights professionals serving you from offices located in four New England states and the District of Columbia.

Chapter 11

Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Caseys Diner NH LLC
(Plaistow, NH)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Concord
(NH)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $500,001
to
$1 million		 10/21/26
Getty Images Holding, LLC2
(Seattle, WA)		 Motion Picture and Video Industries Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,000,001
to
$10 billion		 $1,000,000,001
to
$10 billion		 10/21/26

Chapter 7

Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Seven Falls, LLC
(Troy, NH)		 Not Disclosed Concord
(NH)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 10/19/26
Vantage Builders, Inc.
(Waltham, MA)		 Nonresidential Building Construction Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 10/20/26
The King & I Sales and Distribution Company, Inc.
(Orleans, MA)		 Wholesale Trade Boston
(MA)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $50,001
to
$100,000		 10/20/26
Eagle Auto Body, Inc.
(Chelsea, MA)		 Automotive Repair and Maintenance Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 10/23/26
Stoneridge Building & Development, LLC
(East Providence, RI)		 Residential Building Construction Providence
(RI)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 10/23/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional affiliate filings include:  Griffey Midco (DE), LLC, Abe Investment Holdings, Inc., Getty Images, Inc., Getty Images (US), Inc., Getty Images New Services (PRC), Inc. and Getty Images (Seattle), Inc.

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