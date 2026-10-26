Weekly Bankruptcy Alert for October 26, 2026 (the week ending October 25, 2026)

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.
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Chapter 11
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type1
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|Caseys Diner NH LLC
(Plaistow, NH)
|Restaurants and Other Eating Places
|Concord
(NH)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$500,001
to
$1 million
|10/21/26
|Getty Images Holding, LLC2
(Seattle, WA)
|Motion Picture and Video Industries
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$1,000,000,001
to
$10 billion
|$1,000,000,001
to
$10 billion
|10/21/26
Chapter 7
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type1
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|Seven Falls, LLC
(Troy, NH)
|Not Disclosed
|Concord
(NH)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$100,001
to
$500,000
|10/19/26
|Vantage Builders, Inc.
(Waltham, MA)
|Nonresidential Building Construction
|Boston
(MA)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|10/20/26
|The King & I Sales and Distribution Company, Inc.
(Orleans, MA)
|Wholesale Trade
|Boston
(MA)
|$100,001
to
$500,000
|$50,001
to
$100,000
|10/20/26
|Eagle Auto Body, Inc.
(Chelsea, MA)
|Automotive Repair and Maintenance
|Boston
(MA)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$100,001
to
$500,000
|10/23/26
|Stoneridge Building & Development, LLC
(East Providence, RI)
|Residential Building Construction
|Providence
(RI)
|$100,001
to
$500,000
|$1,000,001
to
$10 million
|10/23/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
2Additional affiliate filings include: Griffey Midco (DE), LLC, Abe Investment Holdings, Inc., Getty Images, Inc., Getty Images (US), Inc., Getty Images New Services (PRC), Inc. and Getty Images (Seattle), Inc.