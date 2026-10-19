Weekly Bankruptcy Alert October 19, 2026 (For the Week Ending October 18, 2026)

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Character Technologies, Inc.

(Redwood City, CA) Computer Systems Design and Related Services Wilmington

(DE) $50,000,001

to

$100 million $50,000,001

to

$100 million 10/12/26 Growth Equity, LLC

(Wakefield, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 million $1,000,001

to

$10 million 10/16/26 Instyle Fragrences, LLC

(Providence, RI) Retail Trade Providence

(RI) $100,000,001

to

$500 million $100,001

to

$500,000 10/16/26 Edson Avenue Development Group LLC

(Mount Vernon, NY) Activities Related to Real Estate White Plains

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 million $1,000,001

to

$10 million 10/16/26