Weekly Bankruptcy Alert October 19, 2026 (For the Week Ending October 18, 2026)
Monday, October 19, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Character Technologies, Inc.
(Redwood City, CA)		 Computer Systems Design and Related Services Wilmington
(DE)		 $50,000,001
to
$100 million		 $50,000,001
to
$100 million		 10/12/26
Growth Equity, LLC
(Wakefield, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 10/16/26
Instyle Fragrences, LLC
(Providence, RI)		 Retail Trade Providence
(RI)		 $100,000,001
to
$500 million		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 10/16/26
Edson Avenue Development Group LLC
(Mount Vernon, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate White Plains
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 10/16/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Bayside Homes LLC
(Falmouth, ME)		 Not Disclosed Portland
(ME)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 10/12/26
Anodyne Holdings, LLC
(Miami, FL)		 Other Personal Services Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 10/14/26
Exchange Trucking, LLC (Buxton, ME) Wholesale Trade Portland
(ME)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $1,000,0001
to
$10 million		 10/16/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
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