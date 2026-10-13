Weekly Bankruptcy Alert October 13, 2026 (For the Week Ending October 11, 2026)
Tuesday, October 13, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.
Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Monticello Owner LLC
(New York, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 10/5/26
Monticello Owner 2 LLC
(New York, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 10/5/26
Furtuna LLC
(Somerville, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 10/6/26
Southbridge Associates LLC
(Auburn, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $10,000,001
to
$50 million		 10/6/26
Diversified Botanics, Inc.
(Draper, UT)		 Not Disclosed Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 10/7/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
WDNR Boston, LLC
(Boston, MA)		 Arts, Entertainment and Recreation Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 10/5/26
WDNR Global, Inc.
(Chicago, IL)		 Arts, Entertainment and Recreation Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 million		 10/5/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
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