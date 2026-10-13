Weekly Bankruptcy Alert October 13, 2026 (For the Week Ending October 11, 2026)

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Monticello Owner LLC

(New York, NY) Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $10,000,001

to

$50 million 10/5/26 Monticello Owner 2 LLC

(New York, NY) Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $10,000,001

to

$50 million $10,000,001

to

$50 million 10/5/26 Furtuna LLC

(Somerville, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $0

to

$50,000 $100,001

to

$500,000 10/6/26 Southbridge Associates LLC

(Auburn, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $0

to

$50,000 $10,000,001

to

$50 million 10/6/26 Diversified Botanics, Inc.

(Draper, UT) Not Disclosed Wilmington

(DE) $1,000,001

to

$10 million $1,000,001

to

$10 million 10/7/26