Weekly Bankruptcy Alert November 10, 2025 (For the Week Ending November 9, 2025)
Monday, November 10, 2025
Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.
Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Norcold, Inc.
(Arbor, MI)		 Hardware and Plumbing and Heating Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 11/3/25
Grace Limousine, LLC
(Manchester, NH)		 Taxi and Limousine Service Concord
(NH)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 11/3/25
Georges Realty, LLC
(Manchester, NH)		 Lessors of Real Estate Concord
(NH)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 11/4/25
Gray’s Landing Developments LLC
(Townsend, DE)		 Not Disclosed Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 11/5/25
Hudson Valley Lyo Mac, Inc.
(Hudson, NY)		 Manufacturing  Poughkeepsie
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 11/5/25
UBA Brockton LLC
(Brockton, MA)		 Amusement Parks and Arcades Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 11/7/25
Hanna Jesionowska Practice LLC
(New York, NY)		 Offices of Other Health Practitioners Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 11/7/25
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Renovo Home Partners, LLC2
(Dallas, TX)		 Residential Building Construction Wilmington
(DE)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $0
to
$50,000		 11/3/25
75 Second Avenue LLC
(New York, NY)		 Not Disclosed Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 11/5/25
Zebras Restaurant Group LTD
(Canton, MA)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Providence
(RI)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 11/6/25
Nosh and Grog Canton LLC
(Canton, MA)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Providence
(RI)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 11/6/25
5 Greenhouse Lane, LLC
(Newport, NH)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Concord
(NH)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 11/7/25
The Relax Group, LLC
(Newport, NH)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Concord
(NH)		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 11/7/25
46 Depot Road, LLC
(Bradford, NH)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $0
to
$50,000		 11/7/25
Better Bike, LLC
(Leverett, MA)		 Not Disclosed Springfield
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 11/7/25

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional affiliate filings include:  HomeRenew Intermediate Holdings, Inc., HomeRenew Buyer, Inc., Dreamstyle Remodeling, LLC, Dreamstyle Remodeling of California, LLC, Legacy Custom Building & Remodeling, LLC, Dreamstyle Remodeling of Idaho, LLC, Dreamstyle Remodeling of Colorado, LLC, Remodel USA, LLC, Alure Designs, LLC, Alure Designs, LLC, Alure Home Improvements,, LLC, Reborn Cabinets, LLC, Woodbridge Home Solutions of Kansas, LLC, Newpro Operating, LLC, Minnesota Rusco, LLC, Woodbridge Home Solutions, LLC, Newpro Plumbing LLC, Reborn Manufacturing, LLC and Woodbridge Shower and Bath LLC.
