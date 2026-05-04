Weekly Bankruptcy Alert May 4, 2026 (For the Week Ending May 3, 2026)

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Celest Investments LLC

(Lawrence, MA) Not Disclosed Worcester

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 4/28/26 Michael Herzog LLC

(Lakewood, NJ) Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 4/27/26 David Herzog LLC

(Lakewood, NJ) Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 4/27/26 2H NY LLC

(Monsey, NY) Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 4/27/26 Freedom Forever Pennsylvania, LLC

(Temecula, CA) Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 5/2/26 Freedom Forever Procurement LLC

(Temecula, CA) Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Millon $100,000,001

to

$500 Millon 5/2/26 NM South, LLC

(Bluffton, SC) Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 5/3/26

Chapter 7 None reported week ending 5/3/2026

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.