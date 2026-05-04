Weekly Bankruptcy Alert May 4, 2026 (For the Week Ending May 3, 2026)
Monday, May 4, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business 
Type1		 Bankruptcy 
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing 
Date
Celest Investments LLC 
(Lawrence, MA)		 Not Disclosed Worcester 
(MA)		 $1,000,001 
to 
$10 Million		 $1,000,001 
to 
$10 Million		 4/28/26
Michael Herzog LLC 
(Lakewood, NJ)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan 
(NY)		 $1,000,001 
to 
$10 Million		 $1,000,001 
to 
$10 Million		 4/27/26
David Herzog LLC 
(Lakewood, NJ)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan 
(NY)		 $1,000,001 
to 
$10 Million		 $1,000,001 
to 
$10 Million		 4/27/26
2H NY LLC 
(Monsey, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan 
(NY)		 $1,000,001 
to 
$10 Million		 $1,000,001 
to 
$10 Million		 4/27/26
Freedom Forever Pennsylvania, LLC 
(Temecula, CA)		 Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors Wilmington 
(DE)		 $10,000,001 
to 
$50 Million		 $1,000,001 
to 
$10 Million		 5/2/26
Freedom Forever Procurement LLC 
(Temecula, CA)		 Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors Wilmington 
(DE)		 $100,000,001 
to 
$500 Millon		 $100,000,001 
to 
$500 Millon		 5/2/26
NM South, LLC 
(Bluffton, SC)		 Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers Wilmington 
(DE)		 $10,000,001 
to 
$50 Million		 $1,000,001 
to 
$10 Million		 5/3/26
Chapter 7

None reported week ending 5/3/2026

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

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