Weekly Bankruptcy Alert May 26, 2026 (For the Week Ending May 24, 2026)
Tuesday, May 26, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Bowery Shed LLC
(New York, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 5/19/26
Roberts Chevrolet GMC, Inc.
(Thomasville, AL)		 Not Disclosed Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 5/22/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Illinois Avenue Partners LLC2
(Dallas, TX)		 Architectural, Engineering, and Related Services Wilmington
(DE)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 5/22/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional affiliate filings include: Auzmet Architectural LLC, Baltic Avenue Partners LLC, Indiana Avenue Partners LL, St. James Place Partners LLC and Vermont Avenue Partners LLC
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