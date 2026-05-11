Weekly Bankruptcy Alert May 11, 2026 (For the Week Ending May 10, 2026)
Monday, May 11, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Mega Kyon, Inc.
(Attleboro, MA)		 Not Disclosed Worcester
(MA)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 5/4/26
Diamond Elite Albuquerque LLC
(Monroe, NY)		 Not Disclosed Poughkeepsie
(NY)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 5/6/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
East Side Boat Shop LLC
(Machiasport, ME)		 Not Disclosed Bangor
(ME)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 5/9/26
Shady Lane Associates, LLC
(Hyannis, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 5/5/26
Computer Vault, INC.
(Marlborough, MA)		 Not Disclosed Worcester
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 5/5/26
Prettyology, LLC
(Peabody, MA)		 Health Care Business Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $0
to
$50,000		 5/6/26
Tangled Roots Herbal LLC
(Lyndeborough, NH)		 Not Disclosed Concord
(NH)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $50,001
to
$100,000		 5/4/26
ZenniHome Holdings, Inc.
(Salt Lake City, UT)		 Architectural and Structural Metals Manufacturing Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 5/5/26
Parker Group, Inc.
(New York, NY)		 Activities Related to Credit Intermediation Wilmington
(DE)		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 5/7/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
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