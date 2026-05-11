Weekly Bankruptcy Alert May 11, 2026 (For the Week Ending May 10, 2026)

Chapter 7 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date East Side Boat Shop LLC

(Machiasport, ME) Not Disclosed Bangor

(ME) $0

to

$50,000 $500,001

to

$1 Million 5/9/26 Shady Lane Associates, LLC

(Hyannis, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $500,001

to

$1 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 5/5/26 Computer Vault, INC.

(Marlborough, MA) Not Disclosed Worcester

(MA) $0

to

$50,000 $100,001

to

$500,000 5/5/26 Prettyology, LLC

(Peabody, MA) Health Care Business Boston

(MA) $0

to

$50,000 $0

to

$50,000 5/6/26 Tangled Roots Herbal LLC

(Lyndeborough, NH) Not Disclosed Concord

(NH) $0

to

$50,000 $50,001

to

$100,000 5/4/26 ZenniHome Holdings, Inc.

(Salt Lake City, UT) Architectural and Structural Metals Manufacturing Wilmington

(DE) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $10,000,001

to

$50 Million 5/5/26 Parker Group, Inc.

(New York, NY) Activities Related to Credit Intermediation Wilmington

(DE) $50,000,001

to

$100 Million $50,000,001

to

$100 Million 5/7/26