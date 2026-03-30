Weekly Bankruptcy Alert March 30, 2026 (For the Week Ending March 29, 2026)
Monday, March 30, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Callaway Arts & Entertainment, Inc.
(New York, NY)		 Not Disclosed Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/23/26
CIG MM LLC
(Hillsdale, NJ)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Poughkeepsie
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/24/26
MSUR MM LLC
(Hillsdale, NJ)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Poughkeepsie
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/24/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Home Base Collaborative Family Counseling, LLC
(Manchester, NH)		 Not Disclosed Concord
(NH)		 $50,001
to
$100,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/24/26
Peachymed, LLC
(Bedford, NH)		 Not Disclosed Concord
(NH)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 3/25/26
Connolly Grandkids Corporation
(Mashpee, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 3/26/26
Rust and Salt, LLC
(Portsmouth, NH)		 Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers Concord
(NH)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/27/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
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