Weekly Bankruptcy Alert March 30, 2026 (For the Week Ending March 29, 2026)

Chapter 7 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Home Base Collaborative Family Counseling, LLC

(Manchester, NH) Not Disclosed Concord

(NH) $50,001

to

$100,000 $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 3/24/26 Peachymed, LLC

(Bedford, NH) Not Disclosed Concord

(NH) $0

to

$50,000 $100,001

to

$500,000 3/25/26 Connolly Grandkids Corporation

(Mashpee, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $0

to

$50,000 $500,001

to

$1 Million 3/26/26 Rust and Salt, LLC

(Portsmouth, NH) Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers Concord

(NH) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 3/27/26