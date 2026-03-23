Weekly Bankruptcy Alert March 23, 2026 (For the Week Ending March 22, 2026)
Monday, March 23, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
28-30 Riverdale Avenue, LLC
(West Newton, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/16/26
Elizabeth I, LLC
(South Boston, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/17/26
Fordham Landing Preferred Sponsor LLC2
(Mount Kisco, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate White Plains
(NY)		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 3/16/26
609 5th Junior Mezz LLC
(New York, NY)		 Not Disclosed Manhattan
(NY)		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 3/18/26
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.3
(Boston, MA)		 Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $0
to
$50,000		 3/22/26
Ryder Healthcare CT Note LLC
(Monsey, NY)		 Not Disclosed White Plains
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/20/26
Newburgh EOM LLC
(Newburgh, NY)		 Not Disclosed Poughkeepsie
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/20/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Capital Air Systems, LLC
(Tyngsboro, MA)		 Construction Worcester
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/18/26
Card Corporation
(San Ramon, CA)		 Other Financial Investment Activities Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/19/26
Echo Payment Systems, Inc.
(Henderson, NV)		 Other Financial Investment Activities Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 3/19/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional affiliate filings include:  Fordham Landing Preferred LLC, DS Fordham Landing 2 LLC, DS Fordham Landing 4 LLC and MDBZJGGS LLC.

3Additional affiliate filings include:  Finch Therapeutics, Inc., Finch Therapeutics Holdings, LLC and Finch Research and Development LLC.
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