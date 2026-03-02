Weekly Bankruptcy Alert March 2, 2026 (For the Week Ending March 1, 2026)

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.
Chapter 11
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type1
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|Sandy Pines, LLC
(Kennebunkport, ME)
|RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks and Recreational Camps
|Portland
(ME)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|2/24/26
|Galway Enterprises LLC
(Scarborough, ME)
|Not Disclosed
|Portland
(ME)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|2/26/26
|Shannon, LLC
(Scarborough, ME)
|Not Disclosed
|Portland
(ME)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|2/26/26
|Chelsea Business Properties, LLC
(New York, NY)
|Lessors of Real Estate
|Manhattan
(NY)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|2/24/26
|WABNO Hospitalities, Inc.
|Not Disclosed
|Poughkeepsie
(NY)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|2/27/26
Chapter 7
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type1
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|Raistone Capital LLC
(New York, NY)
|Other Financial Investment Activities
|Manhattan
(NY)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|2/23/26
|Raistone Financial Corp.
|Not Disclosed
|Manhattan
(NY)
|$500,001
to
$1 Million
|$100,001
to
$500,000
|2/23/26
|Roberts Chiropractic Healthcare Office, LLC
(Tewksbury, MA)
|Offices of Other Health Practitioners
|Worcester
(MA)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$100,001
to
$500,000
|2/25/26
|Cape Ann Botanicals, Inc.
|Not Disclosed
|Boston
(MA)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$100,001
to
$500,000
|2/27/26
|2nd Chance Treatment Centers, LLC
|Health Care Business
|Wilmington (DE)
|$100,001
to
$500,000
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|2/26/26
|East Jersey Properties LLC
|Not Disclosed
|White Plains
(NY)
|Not Listed
|Not Listed
|2/26/26
|1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.