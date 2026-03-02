Weekly Bankruptcy Alert March 2, 2026 (For the Week Ending March 1, 2026)

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Sandy Pines, LLC

(Kennebunkport, ME) RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks and Recreational Camps Portland

(ME) $10,000,001

to

$50 Million $10,000,001

to

$50 Million 2/24/26 Galway Enterprises LLC

(Scarborough, ME) Not Disclosed Portland

(ME) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 2/26/26 Shannon, LLC

(Scarborough, ME) Not Disclosed Portland

(ME) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 2/26/26 Chelsea Business Properties, LLC

(New York, NY) Lessors of Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 2/24/26 WABNO Hospitalities, Inc. Not Disclosed Poughkeepsie

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 2/27/26