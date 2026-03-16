Weekly Bankruptcy Alert March 16, 2026 (For the Week Ending March 15, 2026)
Monday, March 16, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.
Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Lamour Community Health Institute, Inc.
(Randolph, MA)		 Individual and Family Services Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/9/26
41 Mariner LLC
(Monsey, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate White Plains
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 3/9/26
City Towers Ltd.
(New York, NY)		 Lessors of Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/10/26
Gatekeeper Security Solutions, LLC
(Lebanon, NH)		 Investigation and Security Services Concord
(NH)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 3/11/26
Reliz Technology Group Holdings, Inc.2
(Chicago, IL)		 Other Financial Investment Activities Wilmington
(DE)		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 3/15/26
Chen Foundation, Inc.
(New York, NY)		 Not Disclosed Manhattan
(NY)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 3/13/26
DS Fordham Lending I LLC
(Mount Kisco, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate White Plains
(NY)		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 3/15/26
Dynamic Star LLC
(Mount Kisco, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate White Plains
(NY)		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 3/15/26
DS 1 GP, Inc.
(Mount Kisco, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate White Plains
(NY)		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 3/15/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Todisco Sober Homes, LLC
(Lynn, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 3/11/26
Prestigious One LLC
(Springfield, MA)		 Not Disclosed Springfield
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/12/26
Calibre Biometrics, Inc.
(Wellesley Hills, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/13/26
Lightning Retrofit Services, Inc.
(Wilmington, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/13/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional affiliate filings include: Reliz Technologies LLC, Reliz C1 LTD, and Reliz LTD,
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