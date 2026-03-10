Weekly Bankruptcy Alert March 10, 2026 (For the week ending March 8, 2026)
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i
Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Because your business extends beyond the borders of a single state, ours does too. Today, we are a multi-disciplinary team of highly creative, hard working, responsive, business savvy and experienced bankruptcy and creditors’ rights professionals serving you from offices located in four New England states and the District of Columbia. 
Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
BY Hotel SPE-3 LLC2
(Hinsdale, IL)		 Traveler Accommodation Wilmington
(DE)		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 3/8/26
Hartford Connecticut Properties LLC
(Bronx, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/2/26
41 Mariner LLC
(Rockland, MA)		 Activities Related to Real Estate White Plains
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 3/9/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Encore Contracting Services, Inc.
(Lawrence, MA)		 Not Disclosed Worcester
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/4/26
C7 Hospitality Group, LLC
(Andover, MA)		 Not Disclosed Worcester
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 3/5/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional affiliate filings include: 1101 Wabash Development LLC, 1101 Wabash Development Mezz LLC, 1101 Wabash Development SPE LLC, Pacific Tai Mezz LLC, Pacific Tai, LLC, SB Yen’s Management Group, Inc., Wabash 11th LLC and Wabash 11th Mezz LLC.
©2026 Pierce Atwood LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Pierce Atwood LLP

Weekly Bankruptcy Alert March 2, 2026 (For the Week Ending March 1, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Municipal Officials Immune from Suit for Alleged Contractual Interference
by: Michelle N. O'Brien
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert February 23, 2026 (For the Week Ending February 22, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert February 16, 2026 (For the Week Ending February 15, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
First Circuit 2025 Arbitration Update: Key Decisions Focus on Enforceability, Delegation, and Stays Pending Arbitration
by: Cameron Goodwin , Melanie A. Conroy
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert February 9, 2026 (For the Week Ending February 8, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Chapter 93A Year in Review: 2025 Massachusetts Enforcement and Litigation Trends
by: Melanie A. Conroy
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert February 2, 2026 (For the Week Ending February 1, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
First Circuit Five: Top 5 Class Action Decisions of 2025
by: Melanie A. Conroy
Recent FTC Warning Letters Remind Companies of Obligations Regarding Consumer Reviews & Testimonials
by: Melanie A. Conroy , Kasey Boucher Pierter
Army Corps Phasing Out Regional General Permits in New England
by: Employment Practice Group Pierce Atwood , Michelle N. O'Brien
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert January 26, 2026 (For the Week Ending January 25, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Property Tax Abatement Deadlines Are Rapidly Approaching
by: Jonathan Block , Kyle M. Noonan

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 