Weekly Bankruptcy Alert June 8, 2026 (For the Week Ending June 7, 2026)

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date 2762 Kingsbridge Terrace LLC

(Bronx, NY) Lessors of Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 6/1/26 2235 Castor LLC

(Philadelphia, PA) Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $10,000,001

to

$50 Million $10,000,001

to

$50 Million 6/1/26 TrayJockey Enterprises Inc.

(Wells, ME) Restaurants and Other Eating Places Portland

(ME) $100,001

to

$500,000 $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 6/3/26 Ashwood Food Service, Incorporated

(Harwich Port, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 6/3/26 Gabby Investment LLC

(Methuen, MA) Not Disclosed Worcester

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $500,001

to

$1 Million 6/5/26 SiFi Networks America, LLC

(Wilmington, DE) Wired Telecommunications Carriers Wilmington

(DE) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $10,000,001

to

$50 Million 6/5/26 DGAT Practices LLC

(New York, NY) Not Disclosed Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 6/5/26 GoHealth, Inc.2

(Chicago, IL) Insurance Agents, Brokers and Service Wilmington

(DE) $500,000,001

to

$1 Billion $1 Billion

to

$10 Billion 6/7/26