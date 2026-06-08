Weekly Bankruptcy Alert June 8, 2026 (For the Week Ending June 7, 2026)
Monday, June 8, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
2762 Kingsbridge Terrace LLC
(Bronx, NY)		 Lessors of Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 6/1/26
2235 Castor LLC
(Philadelphia, PA)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 6/1/26
TrayJockey Enterprises Inc.
(Wells, ME)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Portland
(ME)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 6/3/26
Ashwood Food Service, Incorporated
(Harwich Port, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 6/3/26
Gabby Investment LLC
(Methuen, MA)		 Not Disclosed Worcester
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 6/5/26
SiFi Networks America, LLC
(Wilmington, DE)		 Wired Telecommunications Carriers Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 6/5/26
DGAT Practices LLC
(New York, NY)		 Not Disclosed Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 6/5/26
GoHealth, Inc.2
(Chicago, IL)		 Insurance Agents, Brokers and Service Wilmington
(DE)		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 $1 Billion
to
$10 Billion		 6/7/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Sewell Gravel Pit LLC
(Hanover, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 6/2/26
Eagle Builders Corp.
(Cumberland, RI)		 Building Finishing Contractors Providence
(RI)		 $50,001
to
$100,000		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 6/2/26
North River Builders, Inc.
(Bedford, MA)		 Not Disclosed Worcester
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 6/4/26
Oxford Street Education, LLC
(Wellesley Hills, MA)		 Elementary and Secondary Schools Boston
(MA)		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 6/5/25

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional affiliate filings include: Blizzard Midco, LLC, Connected Benefits, LLC, e-TeleQuote Insurance, Inc., ETQ Holdings, LLC, GoHealth Holdings, LLC, GoHealth, LLC and Norvax, LLC.
©2026 Pierce Atwood LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1-800-Doctors, Inc
Published: 5 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Certain personal property of Cubitac Corp. and Cabitac Corp
Published: 4 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ICC Group Holdings, Inc
Published: 28 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Pierce Atwood LLP

Weekly Bankruptcy Alert June 1, 2026 (For the Week Ending May 31, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert May 26, 2026 (For the Week Ending May 24, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert May 18, 2026 (For the Week Ending May 17, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Mass Wins Act Seeks to Accelerate Housing and Development Through Site Plan Reform
by: Daniel J. Bailey , Kathleen M. Heyer
District of Massachusetts Issues Divergent Rulings in Website Tracking Privacy Class Actions
by: Melanie A. Conroy
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert May 11, 2026 (For the Week Ending May 10, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
The Devil’s in the (Jurisdictional) Details: Facts Matter in Establishing Personal Jurisdiction
by: Litigation Practice at Pierce Atwood
2026 Maine Energy Storage Procurement Moves Forward on Accelerated Timeline
by: Eben M. Albert , Andrew O. Kaplan
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert May 4, 2026 (For the Week Ending May 3, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert April 27, 2026 (For the Week Ending April 26, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Please Read the Rules (and Other Good Advice): A Day With the Maine Supreme Judicial Court
by: Julia B. MacDonald , Nolan L. Reichl
Earth Day Reminder: Are Your Environmental Advertising Claims Compliant with the FTC's Green Guides?
by: Kasey Boucher Pierter , Madeleine A. Fenderson
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert April 20, 2026 (For the Week Ending April 19, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 