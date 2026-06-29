Weekly Bankruptcy Alert June 29, 2026 (For the Week Ending June 28, 2026)

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

(Richmond, CA) Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Million $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 6/23/26 121 North Common LLC

(Lynn, MA) Residential Intellectual and Developmental Disability, Mental Health, and Substance Abuse Facilities Boston

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $500,001

to

$1 Million 6/24/26 ASB Cera Realty, LLC

(Middletown, NY) Lessors of Real Estate Poughkeepsie

(NY) $10,000,001

to

$50 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 6/26/26 JayJay Property Group LLC

(New York, NY) Lessors of Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 6/27/26