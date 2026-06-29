Weekly Bankruptcy Alert June 29, 2026 (For the Week Ending June 28, 2026)
Monday, June 29, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
(Richmond, CA)		 Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing Wilmington
(DE)		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 6/23/26
121 North Common LLC
(Lynn, MA)		 Residential Intellectual and Developmental Disability, Mental Health, and Substance Abuse Facilities Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 6/24/26
ASB Cera Realty, LLC
(Middletown, NY)		 Lessors of Real Estate Poughkeepsie
(NY)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 6/26/26
JayJay Property Group LLC
(New York, NY)		 Lessors of Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 6/27/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Boylston CP LLC
(Hanover, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 6/22/26
BMP Consultants, LLC
(Chester, NH)		 Not Disclosed Concord
(NH)		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 6/24/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
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