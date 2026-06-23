Weekly Bankruptcy Alert June 23, 2026 (For the Week Ending June 21, 2026)
Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
RM Ferrante LLC2
(Portland, ME)		 Lessors of Real Estate Portland
(ME)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 6/17/26
Searles Valley Minerals Inc.
(Overland Park, KS)		 Nonmetallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying  Wilmington
(DE)		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Millon		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 6/15/26
Trona Railway Company LLC
(Trona, CA)		 Rail Transportation Wilmington
(DE)		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Millon		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 6/15/26
Searles Domestic Water Company LLC
(Trona, CA)		 Nonmetallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying  Wilmington
(DE)		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Millon		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 6/15/26
GVO Partners LLC3
(Summerville, SC)		 Management of Companies and Enterprises Wilmington
(DE)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 6/16/26
609 5th Ave Owner LLC
(Sharjah, UAE)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 6/15/26
609 Fifth Partners LLC
(Sharjah, UAE)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 6/15/26
Release Well-Being Center, Inc.
(Westborough, MA)		 Not Disclosed Worcester (MA) $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 6/18/26
15 Codman Park LLC
(Cambridge, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 6/20/26
KV Tooling Systems LLC
(Augusta, ME)		 Industrial Machinery Manufacturing Bangor
(ME)		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 6/18/26
Berkshire Land & Realty, LLC
(Patterson, NY)		 Not Disclosed Poughkeepsie
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 6/19/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Mango Beach-E BOS Corp.
(Revere, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 6/18/26
S. MacLeod Electric, Inc.
(Plymouth, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 6/18/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional affiliate filings include: 137 College LLC, 69 Horton LLC, Andalina Properties LLC, 28 Howard LLC, 85 Horton LLC, Elscorp, LLC, LSPP Properties LLC and Olympia Block LLC.

3Additional affiliate filings include: GVO Holdings Group LLC, GVO Topco LLC, GVO Sweetgrass, LLC, GVO Still Waters, LLC, GVO Urban, LLC and Urban Medspa & Weight Loss Center Charlotte, P.C.
©2026 Pierce Atwood LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Certain Assets of a Confidential Apparel Business
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Quantum IR Technologies, LLC
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: SCOTTSDALE MHP, LLC, MR PROPERTY GROUP, LTD n/k/a PATCH PLACE MHC, LLC, BRITTANY COURT MHP, LLC and TOPPOS, LLC.
Published: 13 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Pierce Atwood LLP

Breaking: Rent Control Is Off The November Ballot
by: Donald R. Pinto, Jr.
Death Knells, Due Process, and Democracy: May 2026 Law Court Roundup
by: Maine Appeals Blog at Pierce Atwood
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert June 8, 2026 (For the Week Ending June 7, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
District Courts in the First Circuit Issue Notable Early 2026 Arbitration Decisions
by: Cameron Goodwin , Melanie A. Conroy
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert June 1, 2026 (For the Week Ending May 31, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert May 26, 2026 (For the Week Ending May 24, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert May 18, 2026 (For the Week Ending May 17, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Mass Wins Act Seeks to Accelerate Housing and Development Through Site Plan Reform
by: Daniel J. Bailey , Kathleen M. Heyer
District of Massachusetts Issues Divergent Rulings in Website Tracking Privacy Class Actions
by: Melanie A. Conroy
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert May 11, 2026 (For the Week Ending May 10, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
The Devil’s in the (Jurisdictional) Details: Facts Matter in Establishing Personal Jurisdiction
by: Litigation Practice at Pierce Atwood
2026 Maine Energy Storage Procurement Moves Forward on Accelerated Timeline
by: Eben M. Albert , Andrew O. Kaplan
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert May 4, 2026 (For the Week Ending May 3, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 