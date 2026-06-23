Weekly Bankruptcy Alert June 23, 2026 (For the Week Ending June 21, 2026)

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date RM Ferrante LLC2

(Portland, ME) Lessors of Real Estate Portland

(ME) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $10,000,001

to

$50 Million 6/17/26 Searles Valley Minerals Inc.

(Overland Park, KS) Nonmetallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Millon $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 6/15/26 Trona Railway Company LLC

(Trona, CA) Rail Transportation Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Millon $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 6/15/26 Searles Domestic Water Company LLC

(Trona, CA) Nonmetallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Millon $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 6/15/26 GVO Partners LLC3

(Summerville, SC) Management of Companies and Enterprises Wilmington

(DE) $100,001

to

$500,000 $10,000,001

to

$50 Million 6/16/26 609 5th Ave Owner LLC

(Sharjah, UAE) Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $100,000,001

to

$500 Million $50,000,001

to

$100 Million 6/15/26 609 Fifth Partners LLC

(Sharjah, UAE) Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $100,000,001

to

$500 Million $50,000,001

to

$100 Million 6/15/26 Release Well-Being Center, Inc.

(Westborough, MA) Not Disclosed Worcester (MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 6/18/26 15 Codman Park LLC

(Cambridge, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 6/20/26 KV Tooling Systems LLC

(Augusta, ME) Industrial Machinery Manufacturing Bangor

(ME) $500,001

to

$1 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 6/18/26 Berkshire Land & Realty, LLC

(Patterson, NY) Not Disclosed Poughkeepsie

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 6/19/26