Weekly Bankruptcy Alert June 15, 2026 (For the Week Ending June 14, 2026)

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Simply Interior Homes, LLC2

(Rock Hill, SC) Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Million $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 6/8/26 Blue Ivy, LLC

(Essex, MA) Lessors of Real Estate Boston

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 6/9/26 Danskammer HoldCo LLC3

(New York, NY) Electric Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Wilmington

(DE) $10,000,001

to

$50 Million $10,000,001

to

$50 Million 6/10/26 335 Rushmore, Inc.

(Mamaroneck, NY) Lessors of Real Estate White Plains

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 6/11/26 Select Comfort Canada Holding Inc.4

(Minneapolis, MN) Retail Trade Manhattan

(NY) $500,000,001

to

$1 Billion $1,000,000,001

to

$10 Billion 6/12/26 Simry Realty Corp.

(New York, NY) Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $50,000,001

to

$100 Million $50,000,001

to

$100 Million 6/14/26