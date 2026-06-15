Weekly Bankruptcy Alert June 15, 2026 (For the Week Ending June 14, 2026)
Monday, June 15, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Simply Interior Homes, LLC2
(Rock Hill, SC)		 Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers Wilmington
(DE)		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 6/8/26
Blue Ivy, LLC
(Essex, MA)		 Lessors of Real Estate Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 6/9/26
Danskammer HoldCo LLC3
(New York, NY)		 Electric Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 6/10/26
335 Rushmore, Inc.
(Mamaroneck, NY)		 Lessors of Real Estate White Plains
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 6/11/26
Select Comfort Canada Holding Inc.4
(Minneapolis, MN)		 Retail Trade Manhattan
(NY)		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 $1,000,000,001
to
$10 Billion		 6/12/26
Simry Realty Corp.
(New York, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 6/14/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Mazel on Del LLC
(Woodbourne, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Poughkeepsie
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 6/8/26
171 Atlantic Road, LLC
(Woburn, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $0
to
$50,000		 6/9/26
Hubbell Development Corporation
(Northfield, NH)		 Not Disclosed Concord
(NH)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 6/9/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional affiliate filings include: Simply Interior Homes AcquisitionCo, LLC, SIH Beckham Buyer, LLC, SIH-BB Holdings, LLC, SIH-DMD Holdings, LLC and SIH-SR Holdings, LLC.

3Additional affiliate filings include: Danskammer Intermediate Holdings LLC, Danskammer Holdings LLC and Danskammer Energy, LLC.

4Additional affiliate filings include: Sleep Number Corporation, Select Comfort Retail Corporation, Select Comfort SC, LLC, and Sleep Number Health Corporation.
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