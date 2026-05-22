Weekly Bankruptcy Alert June 1, 2026 (For the Week Ending May 31, 2026)

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Revi Express Inc.

(Lawrence, MA) General Freight Trucking Worcester

(MA) $50,001

to

$100,000 $100,001

to

$500,000 5/26/26 3120/30 Kingsbridge Avenue LLC

(Bronx, NY) Not Disclosed Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 5/26/26 111 Lawton LLC

(Lynn, MA) Residential Intellectual and Developmental Disability, Mental Health, and Substance Abuse Facilities Boston

(MA) $500,001

to

$1 Million $100,001

to

$500,000 5/27/26 Evergreen Building Company, LLC

(South Portland, ME) Residential Building Construction Portland

(ME) $100,001

to

$500,000 $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 5/28/26