Weekly Bankruptcy Alert July 7, 2026 (For the Week Ending July 5, 2026)

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date New England Investment Holding Corp.

(Charlemont, MA) Not Disclosed Springfield

(MA) $500,001

to

$1 Million $100,001

to

$500,000 6/30/26 RK Parisi Enterprises, Inc.

(Keene, NH) Retail Trade Concord

(NH) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 6/30/26 Pacifica of the Valley Corporation

(Sun Valley, CA) General Medical and Surgical Hospitals Wilmington

(DE) $50,000,001

to

$100 Million $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 7/4/26