Weekly Bankruptcy Alert July 7, 2026 (For the Week Ending July 5, 2026)
Tuesday, July 7, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
New England Investment Holding Corp.
(Charlemont, MA)		 Not Disclosed Springfield
(MA)		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 6/30/26
RK Parisi Enterprises, Inc.
(Keene, NH)		 Retail Trade Concord
(NH)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 6/30/26
Pacifica of the Valley Corporation
(Sun Valley, CA)		 General Medical and Surgical Hospitals Wilmington
(DE)		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 7/4/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Master Painting & Cleaning, Inc.
(Shirley, MA)		 Not Disclosed Worcester
(MA)		 $50,001
to
$100,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 6/29/26
Spa-Tique Day Spa Marshfield LLC
(Marshfield, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 7/2/26
Materials Management Company, LLC
(Westfield, MA)		 Not Disclosed Springfield
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $0
to
$50,000		 7/2/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
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PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Semper Utilities, LLC
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