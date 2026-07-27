Weekly Bankruptcy Alert July 27, 2026 (For the week ending July 26, 2026)
Monday, July 27, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.
Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
John T. Burke Enterprises, LLC
(Manchester, NH)		 Services to Buildings and Dwellings Concord
(NH)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 7/20/26
BlackRock Realty Group, LLC
(Hull, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 7/22/26
AC Evolution LLC
(Marshfield, MA)		 Lessors of Real Estate Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 7/22/26
Costello Properties Limited
(Hartsdale, NY)		 Lessors of Real Estate White Plains
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 7/23/26
Omnis Pleasants, LLC
(Belmont, WV)		 Electric Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Wilmington
(DE)		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 7/26/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
NuDak Ventures, LLC2
(Conrad, IA)		 Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 7/20/26
The Yoga Lyceum, Inc.
(Haverhill, MA)		 Other Amusement and Recreation Industries Worcester
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 7/23/26
Ananda Yoga and Wellness Inc.
(Belfast, ME)		 Retail Trade Bangor
(ME)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $0
to
$50,000		 7/24/26
Balestriere PLLC
(New York, NY)		 Legal Service Manhattan
(NY)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 7/24/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional Affiliate filings include: NuDak Ventures North Dakota, LLC, NuCara Infusion Centers, LLC, Greenfield Pharmacy, LLC, Cokato Drug, LLC, Mountain Lake Pharmacy, LLC, The Bowman Drug Company, Inc., and NSP Staffing Services, LLC
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