Weekly Bankruptcy Alert July 14, 2026 (For the Week Ending July 12, 2026)

Chapter 7 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Lewis and Weldon Custom Cabinetry LLC

(Hyannis, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 7/6/26 KKY Holdings, LLC

(Portsmouth, RI) Ship and Boat Building Wilmington

(DE) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,01

to

$10 Million 7/6/26 Kadey-Krogen Yachts, LLC

(Portsmouth, RI) Ship and Boat Building Wilmington

(DE) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 7/6/26 American Tugs, LLC

(La Corner, WA) Ship and Boat Building Wilmington

(DE) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 7/6/26 PTL Plumbing & Heating, LLC

(Lynnfield, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $0

to

$50,000 $100,001

to

$500,000 7/7/26