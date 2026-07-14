Weekly Bankruptcy Alert July 14, 2026 (For the Week Ending July 12, 2026)

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.
|
Chapter 11
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type1
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|Remedium Pharmacy, LLC
(North Chelmsford, MA)
|Retail Trade
|Worcester
(MA)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|7/6/26
|Houses for The Community LLC
(Providence, RI)
|Not Disclosed
|Providence
(RI)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$500,001
to
$1 Million
|7/6/26
|LabFitOut LLC
(Wakefield, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Boston
(MA)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|7/7/26
|D & B Chrisopher ST Corp.
(Fort Lauderdale, FL)
|Activities Related to Real Estate
|Manhattan
(NY)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|7/7/26
|Central Falls Detention Facility Corporation, d/b/a Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility
(Central Falls, RI)
|Facilities Support Services
|Providence
(RI)
|$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|$100,000,001
to
$500 Million
|7/10/26
|
Chapter 7
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type1
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|Lewis and Weldon Custom Cabinetry LLC
(Hyannis, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Boston
(MA)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|7/6/26
|KKY Holdings, LLC
(Portsmouth, RI)
|Ship and Boat Building
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,01
to
$10 Million
|7/6/26
|Kadey-Krogen Yachts, LLC
(Portsmouth, RI)
|Ship and Boat Building
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|7/6/26
|American Tugs, LLC
(La Corner, WA)
|Ship and Boat Building
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|7/6/26
|PTL Plumbing & Heating, LLC
(Lynnfield, MA)
|Not Disclosed
|Boston
(MA)
|$0
to
$50,000
|$100,001
to
$500,000
|7/7/26
|1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.