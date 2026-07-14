Weekly Bankruptcy Alert July 14, 2026 (For the Week Ending July 12, 2026)
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Remedium Pharmacy, LLC
(North Chelmsford, MA)		 Retail Trade Worcester
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 7/6/26
Houses for The Community LLC
(Providence, RI)		 Not Disclosed Providence
(RI)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 7/6/26
LabFitOut LLC
(Wakefield, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 7/7/26
D & B Chrisopher ST Corp.
(Fort Lauderdale, FL)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 7/7/26
Central Falls Detention Facility Corporation, d/b/a Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility
(Central Falls, RI)		 Facilities Support Services Providence
(RI)		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 7/10/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Lewis and Weldon Custom Cabinetry LLC
(Hyannis, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 7/6/26
KKY Holdings, LLC
(Portsmouth, RI)		 Ship and Boat Building Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,01
to
$10 Million		 7/6/26
Kadey-Krogen Yachts, LLC
(Portsmouth, RI)		 Ship and Boat Building Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 7/6/26
American Tugs, LLC
(La Corner, WA)		 Ship and Boat Building Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 7/6/26
PTL Plumbing & Heating, LLC
(Lynnfield, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 7/7/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
©2026 Pierce Atwood LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Pierce Atwood LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 