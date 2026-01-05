Weekly Bankruptcy Alert January 5, 2026 (For the Week Ending January 4, 2026)

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.
Chapter 11
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type1
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|Food52, Inc.
(Brooklyn, NY)
|Retail Trade
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|12/29/25
|31 Janie LLC
(Lawrence, NY)
|Activities Related to Real Estate
|Manhattan
(NY)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|12/29/25
|52 Charlie LLC
(Lawrence, NY)
|Not Disclosed
|Manhattan
(NY)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|12/29/25
|16 Warren Street PH LLC
(New York, NY)
|Activities Related to Real Estate
|Manhattan
(NY)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|12/31/25
|Evercrisp Biosciences, Inc.
(San Francisco, CA)
|Scientific Research and Development Services
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|1/1/26
|Nine Square Therapeutics, Inc.
(San Francisco, CA)
|Scientific Research and Development Services
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|$1,000,001
to
$10 Million
|1/1/26
Chapter 7
|Debtor Name
|Business
Type1
|Bankruptcy
Court
|Assets
|Liabilities
|Filing
Date
|Domco Products Texas Inc.
(Solon, OH)
|Plastics Product Manufacturing
|Wilmington
(DE)
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|$10,000,001
to
$50 Million
|12/29/25
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.