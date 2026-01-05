Weekly Bankruptcy Alert January 5, 2026 (For the Week Ending January 4, 2026)

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Food52, Inc.

(Brooklyn, NY) Retail Trade Wilmington

(DE) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $10,000,001

to

$50 Million 12/29/25 31 Janie LLC

(Lawrence, NY) Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 12/29/25 52 Charlie LLC

(Lawrence, NY) Not Disclosed Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 12/29/25 16 Warren Street PH LLC

(New York, NY) Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 12/31/25 Evercrisp Biosciences, Inc.

(San Francisco, CA) Scientific Research and Development Services Wilmington

(DE) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 1/1/26 Nine Square Therapeutics, Inc.

(San Francisco, CA) Scientific Research and Development Services Wilmington

(DE) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 1/1/26