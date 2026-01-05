Weekly Bankruptcy Alert January 5, 2026 (For the Week Ending January 4, 2026)
Monday, January 5, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Food52, Inc.
(Brooklyn, NY)		 Retail Trade Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 12/29/25
31 Janie LLC
(Lawrence, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 12/29/25
52 Charlie LLC
(Lawrence, NY)		 Not Disclosed Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 12/29/25
16 Warren Street PH LLC
(New York, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 12/31/25
Evercrisp Biosciences, Inc.
(San Francisco, CA)		 Scientific Research and Development Services Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 1/1/26
Nine Square Therapeutics, Inc.
(San Francisco, CA)		 Scientific Research and Development Services Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 1/1/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Domco Products Texas Inc.
(Solon, OH)		 Plastics Product Manufacturing Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 12/29/25

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
©2026 Pierce Atwood LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Pierce Atwood LLP

Weekly Bankruptcy Alert December 23, 2025 (For the week ending December 21, 2025)
by: Michelle Pottle
Mass DOT/MBTA Issue Guidance on USDOT's Revised DBE Rules
by: R. Thomas Dunn
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert December 15, 2025 (For the Week Ending December 14, 2025)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert December 1, 2025 (For the Week Ending November 30, 2025)
by: Michelle Pottle
District of Massachusetts Has Personal Jurisdiction Over Out-of-State Adtech Defendant in Geolocation Case
by: Melanie A. Conroy
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert November 24, 2025 (For the Week Ending November 23, 2025)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Here We Go Again: Scams Targeting Business Owners Are on the Rise
by: Matthew D. Stein , Madeleine A. Fenderson
EPA Proposes New WOTUS Definition
by: Lisa A. Gilbreath , Brian M. Rayback
Changes to Maine Earned Paid Leave Law Now in Effect
by: Jack S. Bjorn , Katherine L. Porter
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert November 17, 2025 (For the Week Ending November 16, 2025)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
EPA Proposes Changes to TSCA PFAS Reporting Requirements
by: Lisa A. Gilbreath , Georgia M. Bolduc
District of Massachusetts Allows Higher-Ed Student Data Breach Claims to Survive
by: Melanie A. Conroy
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert November 10, 2025 (For the Week Ending November 9, 2025)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 