Weekly Bankruptcy Alert February 9, 2026 (For the Week Ending February 8, 2026)
Monday, February 9, 2026
Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Nantucket Glass & Mirror, Inc.
(Nantucket, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 2/4/26
Archblock LLC2
(San Francisco, CA)		 Management of Companies and Enterprises Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 2/6/26
La Almita Corp.
(Bronx, NY)		 Not Disclosed Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 2/6/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Elite Express Transportation, LLC
(Stoughton, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 2/4/26
The Video Garage LLC
(Cambridge, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $50,001
to
$100,000		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 2/5/26
The Prestigious One LLC
(Springfield, MA)		 Not Disclosed Springfield
(MA)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 2/5/26
Country Willow Ltd.
(Bedford Hills, NY)		 Retail Trade White Plains
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 2/2/26
New Floors, Inc.
(West Yarmouth, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 2/6/26
WSW Plastics, LLC
(Pembroke, MA)		 Not Disclosed Concord
(NH)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 2/6/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional Affiliate filings include: Archblock (Cayman), TrueCoin, LLC, TrueCoin II, LLC, TrustToken, Inc. and TrueTrading 1 GP LLC.
©2026 Pierce Atwood LLP. All rights reserved.

