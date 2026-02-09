Weekly Bankruptcy Alert February 9, 2026 (For the Week Ending February 8, 2026)

Chapter 7 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Elite Express Transportation, LLC

(Stoughton, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $0

to

$50,000 $100,001

to

$500,000 2/4/26 The Video Garage LLC

(Cambridge, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $50,001

to

$100,000 $500,001

to

$1 Million 2/5/26 The Prestigious One LLC

(Springfield, MA) Not Disclosed Springfield

(MA) $100,001

to

$500,000 $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 2/5/26 Country Willow Ltd.

(Bedford Hills, NY) Retail Trade White Plains

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 2/2/26 New Floors, Inc.

(West Yarmouth, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $0

to

$50,000 $100,001

to

$500,000 2/6/26 WSW Plastics, LLC

(Pembroke, MA) Not Disclosed Concord

(NH) $0

to

$50,000 $100,001

to

$500,000 2/6/26