Weekly Bankruptcy Alert February 23, 2026 (For the Week Ending February 22, 2026)
Monday, February 23, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
PCR Agawam LLC
(Feeding Hills, MA)		 Not Disclosed Springfield
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 2/16/26
Jasnia Realty, LlC
(Feeding Hills, MA)		 Not Disclosed Springfield
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 2/16/26
52 Salem Street LLC
(Boston MA)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 2/19/26
40 Starr Ln LLC
(Warren, RI)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 2/19/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Flynn Builders, Inc.
(Dedham, MA)		 Residential Building Construction Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 2/18/26
GTF & Sons Construction LLC
(Mashpee, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 2/20/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
©2026 Pierce Atwood LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Pierce Atwood LLP

First Circuit 2025 Arbitration Update: Key Decisions Focus on Enforceability, Delegation, and Stays Pending Arbitration
by: Cameron Goodwin , Melanie A. Conroy
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert February 9, 2026 (For the Week Ending February 8, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Chapter 93A Year in Review: 2025 Massachusetts Enforcement and Litigation Trends
by: Melanie A. Conroy
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert February 2, 2026 (For the Week Ending February 1, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
First Circuit Five: Top 5 Class Action Decisions of 2025
by: Melanie A. Conroy
Recent FTC Warning Letters Remind Companies of Obligations Regarding Consumer Reviews & Testimonials
by: Melanie A. Conroy , Kasey Boucher Pierter
Army Corps Phasing Out Regional General Permits in New England
by: Employment Practice Group Pierce Atwood , Michelle N. O'Brien
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert January 26, 2026 (For the Week Ending January 25, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Property Tax Abatement Deadlines Are Rapidly Approaching
by: Jonathan Block , Kyle M. Noonan
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert January 20, 2026 (For the Week Ending January 18, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert January 12, 2026 (For the Week Ending January 11, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
First Circuit Rejects Post-Data Breach Indemnification Claims Against Technology Vendor
by: Melanie A. Conroy
Weekly Bankruptcy Alert January 5, 2026 (For the Week Ending January 4, 2026)
by: Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 