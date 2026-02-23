Weekly Bankruptcy Alert February 23, 2026 (For the Week Ending February 22, 2026)

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date PCR Agawam LLC

(Feeding Hills, MA) Not Disclosed Springfield

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 2/16/26 Jasnia Realty, LlC

(Feeding Hills, MA) Not Disclosed Springfield

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 2/16/26 52 Salem Street LLC

(Boston MA) Activities Related to Real Estate Boston

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 2/19/26 40 Starr Ln LLC

(Warren, RI) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 2/19/26