Weekly Bankruptcy Alert February 16, 2026 (For the Week Ending February 15, 2026)
Monday, February 16, 2026
Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Lamour Community Health Institute, Inc.
(Randolph, MA)		 Individual and Family Services Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $0
to
$50,000		 2/9/26
Zootility Co.
(Portland, ME)		 Retail Trade Portland
(ME)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 2/9/26
Glenwood Caverns Holdings LLC
(Glenwood Springs, CO)		 Amusement Parks and Arcades Wilmington
(DE)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 2/9/26
Lancaster Packaging, Inc.
(Fitchburg, MA)		 Not Disclosed Worcester
(MA)		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 2/11/26
Celest Investments LLC
(Lawrence, MA)		 Not Disclosed Worcester
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 2/12/26
Asticou Hospitality, LLC Not Disclosed Portland
(ME)		 Not Disclosed Not Disclosed 2/11/26
Avenger Flight Group Topco, LLC2
(Fort Lauderdale, FL)		 Not Disclosed Wilmington
(DE)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 2/11/26
1992 Third Realty LLC
(New York, NY)		 Lessors of Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 2/12/26
Maragal Medical, P.C.
(Leominster, MA)		 Offices of Other Health Practitioners Worcester
(MA)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 2/13/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
B & E 5 & 10, Inc.
(Chatham, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 2/9/26
Secret Hidden Kitchen Inc.
(Boston, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $50,001
to
$100,000		 2/9/26
Crystal Development Group, LLC
(Melrose, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 2/9/26
Tek International, Inc.
(Middletown, DE)		 Not Disclosed Wilmington
(DE)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 2/10/26
Magana Properties Inc.
(Providence, RI)		 Not Disclosed Providence
(RI)		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 $0
to
$50,000		 2/11/26
Drumroll Health Inc.
(Cedar City, UT)		 Not Disclosed Wilmington
(DE)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 2/11/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional Affiliate filings include:  AFG Dallas III, LLC, AFG Dallas IV, LLC, AFG Dallas, LLC, AFG EU Operations Corp., AFG FLL, LLC, AFG Latam Holding Corp., AFG Latam Sim Holdings II, LLC, AFG Latam Sim Holdings III, LLC, AFG Latam Sim Holdings IV, LLC, AFG Latam Sim Holdings, LLC, AFG Latam, LLC, AFG Mexico Corp., AFG Orlando LLC, AFG Sanford, LLC, AFG Sim Holding Corp., Avenger Flight Group Europe, Corp., Avenger Flight Group Topco, LLC, Avenger Flight Group Mexico II, S. De R..I. DE C.V. and Papi Flight Training, LLC
©2026 Pierce Atwood LLP. All rights reserved.

