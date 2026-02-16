Weekly Bankruptcy Alert February 16, 2026 (For the Week Ending February 15, 2026)

|
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
2Additional Affiliate filings include: AFG Dallas III, LLC, AFG Dallas IV, LLC, AFG Dallas, LLC, AFG EU Operations Corp., AFG FLL, LLC, AFG Latam Holding Corp., AFG Latam Sim Holdings II, LLC, AFG Latam Sim Holdings III, LLC, AFG Latam Sim Holdings IV, LLC, AFG Latam Sim Holdings, LLC, AFG Latam, LLC, AFG Mexico Corp., AFG Orlando LLC, AFG Sanford, LLC, AFG Sim Holding Corp., Avenger Flight Group Europe, Corp., Avenger Flight Group Topco, LLC, Avenger Flight Group Mexico II, S. De R..I. DE C.V. and Papi Flight Training, LLC