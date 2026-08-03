Weekly Bankruptcy Alert August 3, 2026 (For the Week Ending August 2, 2026)
Monday, August 3, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
YSA Investments 1, LLC
(Miami, FL)		 Activities Related to Credit Intermediation Wilmington
(DE)		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 7/28/26
BHB Three LLC
(New York, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 7/30/26
SPI Solar, Inc.2
(Cayman Islands)		 Electric Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 7/31/26
Vi-Jon, Inc.
(St. Louis, MO)		 Soap, Cleaning Compound and Toilet Preparation Manufacturing Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 8/2/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
46 N Cole LLC
(Bronxville, NY)		 Not Disclosed White Plains
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 7/28/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional affiliate filings include: EdisonFuture Inc., SolarJuice American, Inc. and Solar4America Technology, Inc.
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