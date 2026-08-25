Weekly Bankruptcy Alert August 24, 2026 (For the Week Ending August 23, 2026)
Tuesday, August 25, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
109 Jerome Ave LLC
(New York, NY)		 Not Disclosed Manhattan
(NY)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 8/17/26
Bamboo Purchaser, Inc.2
(Wilmington, DE)		 Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Wilmington
(DE)		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 8/18/26
Northeastern Power and Gas, LLC
(New York, NY)		 Electric Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 8/19/26
111 Lawton LLC
(Lynn, MA)		 Residential Intellectual and Developmental Disability, Mental Health and Substance Abuse Facilities Boston
(MA)		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 8/20/26
Harvard & Yale, LLC
(Ashland, MA)		 Not Disclosed Worcester
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $50,001
to
$100,000		 8/21/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Laboratory Supply Network, Inc.
(Atkinson, NH)		 Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers Concord
(NH)		 $50,001
to
$100,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 8/17/26
Rise Construction Management, Inc.
(Boston, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 8/19/26
CDX Medical Acquisition, Inc.
(Suffren, NY)		 Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories White Plains
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 8/20/26
CDX Diagnostics, Inc.
(Suffren, NY)		 Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories White Plains
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 8/20/26
CDX Medical IP, Inc.
(Suffren, NY)		 Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories White Plains
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 8/20/26
Shahara, Inc.
(Medford, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 8/21/26

1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.

2Additional affiliate filings include: BFG Purchaser Parent, Inc., BFG Supply Holdings, Inc., BFG Supply Co., LLC, BFG Supply Canada Holdings, Inc., De Cloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd., BFG Kalamazoo, LLC, BFG Logistics, LLC, L&L Nursery Supply, Inc., Gard’ N-Wise Distributors, Inc., International Greenhouse Contractors LLC, Greenhouse Solutions, LLC, Greenhouse Contracting Services, LLC, Green-Tek, LLC, GROSouth, Inc. and BFG VG Supply Acquisition, LLC.
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