Weekly Bankruptcy Alert August 17, 2026 (For the Week Ending August 16, 2026)
Monday, August 17, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Maxx Hauling LLC
(York, ME)		 Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Portland
(ME)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 8/10/26
Caseys Diner NH LLC
(Plaistow, NH)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Concord
(NH)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 8/10/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
MCH Security and Protective Services LLC
(Peabody, MA)		 Investigation and Security Services Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 8/12/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
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