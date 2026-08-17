Weekly Bankruptcy Alert August 17, 2026 (For the Week Ending August 16, 2026)

Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Maxx Hauling LLC

(York, ME) Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Portland

(ME) $100,001

to

$500,000 $100,001

to

$500,000 8/10/26 Caseys Diner NH LLC

(Plaistow, NH) Restaurants and Other Eating Places Concord

(NH) $0

to

$50,000 $500,001

to

$1 Million 8/10/26

Chapter 7 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date MCH Security and Protective Services LLC

(Peabody, MA) Investigation and Security Services Boston

(MA) $0

to

$50,000 $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 8/12/26