Weekly Bankruptcy Alert April 6, 2026 (For the Week Ending April 5, 2026)
Monday, April 6, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Because your business extends beyond the borders of a single state, ours does too. Today, we are a multi-disciplinary team of highly creative, hard working, responsive, business savvy and experienced bankruptcy and creditors’ rights professionals serving you from offices located in four New England states and the District of Columbia. 
Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Portland Hunt & Alpine Club LLC
(Portland, ME)		 Restaurants and Other Eating Places Portland
(ME)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/30/26
Evona, LLC
(Wilmington, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $0
to
$50,000		 3/30/26
Granite Senior Services, LLC
(Littleton, NH)		 Continuing Care Retirement Communities and Assisted Living Facilities for the Elderly Concord
(NH)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 3/30/26
Bethune Suites, LLC
(Spring Valley, NY)		 Real Estate and Rental and Leasing Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 3/31/26
Arteta, LLC
(West Haverstraw, NY)		 Lessors of Real Estate White Plains
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 4/1/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
IO Biotech, Inc.
(Copenhagen, Denmark)		 Scientific Research and Development Services Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$500 Million		 3/31/26
IO Bio US, Inc.
(Copenhagen, Denmark)		 Scientific Research and Development Services Wilmington
(DE)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$500 Million		 3/31/26
JRM Landscape & Maintenance LLC
(West Bridgewater, MA)		 Services to Buildings and Dwellings Providence
(RI)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 4/1/26
Mays
Rental LLC
(West Bridgewater, MA)		 Not Disclosed Providence
(RI)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 4/1/26
Mays Property Services LLC
(West Bridgewater, MA)		 Not Disclosed Providence (RI) $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 4/1/26
Unified Specialty Products of New England, LLC
(Nashua, NH)		 Not Disclosed Concord
(NH)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 4/2/26
El Sarape, Inc.
(Braintree, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $50,001
to
$100,000		 4/3/26
Energy Savers Insulation, LLC
(Whitinsville, MA)		 Not Disclosed Worcester
(MA)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 4/4/26
I & W Insulation, LLC
(Whitinsville, MA)		 Not Disclosed Worcester
(MA)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 4/4/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
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