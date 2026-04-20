Weekly Bankruptcy Alert April 20, 2026 (For the Week Ending April 19, 2026)

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date 325 Greenwich Street LLC

(New York, NY) Lessors of Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 4/13/26 Westchester 3148 LLC

(Spring Valley, NY) Lessors of Real Estate White Plains

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 4/13/26 Freedom Forever LLC

(Temecula, CA) Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors Wilmington

(DE) $100,000,001

to

$500 Million $500,000,001

to

$1 Billion 4/15/26 Martini Fitness, Corp.

(Stoughton, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 4/15/26 Butterfly Beach House

(New York, NY) Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 4/16/26 Nussbaum Lowinger LLP

(Suffern, NY) Not Disclosed White Plains

(NY) $10,000,001

to

$50 Million $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 4/16/26 Mark J. Nussbaum and Associates, PLLC

(Suffern, NY) Not Disclosed White Plains

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $100,000,001

to

$500 Million 4/16/26