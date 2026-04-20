Weekly Bankruptcy Alert April 20, 2026 (For the Week Ending April 19, 2026)
Monday, April 20, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
325 Greenwich Street LLC
(New York, NY)		 Lessors of Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 4/13/26
Westchester 3148 LLC
(Spring Valley, NY)		 Lessors of Real Estate White Plains
(NY)  		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 4/13/26
Freedom Forever LLC
(Temecula, CA)		 Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors Wilmington
(DE)		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 $500,000,001
to
$1 Billion		 4/15/26
Martini Fitness, Corp.
(Stoughton, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 4/15/26
Butterfly Beach House
(New York, NY)		 Activities Related to Real Estate Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 4/16/26
Nussbaum Lowinger LLP
(Suffern, NY)		 Not Disclosed White Plains
(NY)		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 4/16/26
Mark J. Nussbaum and Associates, PLLC
(Suffern, NY)		 Not Disclosed White Plains
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $100,000,001
to
$500 Million		 4/16/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Dover Dispatch, LLC
(Revere, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 4/14/26
250 53rd LLC
(New York, NY)		 Real Estate and Rental and Leasing Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 4/14/26
Nantucket Glass & Mirror, Inc.
(Nantucket, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 4/19/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
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