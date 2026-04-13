Weekly Bankruptcy Alert April 13, 2026 (For the Week Ending April 12, 2026)

Chapter 11 Debtor Name Business

Type1 Bankruptcy

Court Assets Liabilities Filing

Date Caskata Incorporated

(Wellesley, MA) Not Disclosed Boston

(MA) $100,001

to

$500,000 $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 4/7/26 Empire Surfaces Inc.

(Westborough, MA) Other Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing Worcester

(MA) $100,001

to

$500,000 $100,001

to

$500,000 4/7/26 NB Element, DTS

(Mission Viejo, CA) Lessors of Real Estate Wilmington

(DE) $50,000,001

to

$100 Million $50,000,001

to

$100 Million 4/7/26 Morrison Hospital Association

(Whitefield, NH) Not Disclosed Concord

(NH) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $10,000,001

to

$50 Million 4/10/26 Four Seasons Outdoor Services, LLC

(New London, NH) Services to Buildings and Dwellings Concord

(NH) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 4/11/26 Kerry Group Corporation

(New York, NY) Not Disclosed Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $500,001

to

$1 Million 4/9/26 Waringin Ltd.

(New York, NY) Not Disclosed Manhattan

(NY) $1,000,001

to

$10 Million $1,000,001

to

$10 Million 4/9/26