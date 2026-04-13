Weekly Bankruptcy Alert April 13, 2026 (For the Week Ending April 12, 2026)
Monday, April 13, 2026
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Covering reported business bankruptcy filings in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in New York and Delaware listing assets of more than $1 million.

Chapter 11
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
Caskata Incorporated
(Wellesley, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 4/7/26
Empire Surfaces Inc.
(Westborough, MA)		 Other Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing Worcester
(MA)		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 4/7/26
NB Element, DTS
(Mission Viejo, CA)		 Lessors of Real Estate Wilmington
(DE)		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 $50,000,001
to
$100 Million		 4/7/26
Morrison Hospital Association
(Whitefield, NH)		 Not Disclosed Concord
(NH)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $10,000,001
to
$50 Million		 4/10/26
Four Seasons Outdoor Services, LLC
(New London, NH)		 Services to Buildings and Dwellings Concord
(NH)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 4/11/26
Kerry Group Corporation
(New York, NY)		 Not Disclosed Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $500,001
to
$1 Million		 4/9/26
Waringin Ltd.
(New York, NY)		 Not Disclosed Manhattan
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 4/9/26
Chapter 7
Debtor Name Business
Type1		 Bankruptcy
Court		 Assets Liabilities Filing
Date
G F Santander LLC
(Worcester, MA)		 Residential Building Construction Worcester
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $0
to
$50,000		 4/6/26
Bosbands Incorporated d/b/a Bachtorock
(Wellesley, MA)		 Not Disclosed Boston
(MA)		 $0
to
$50,000		 $100,001
to
$500,000		 4/8/26
Slatehill EOM LLC
(Slate Hill, NY)		 Not Disclosed Poughkeepsie
(NY)		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 $1,000,001
to
$10 Million		 4/10/26
1Business Type information is taken from Bankruptcy Court filings, which may include incorrect categorization by the debtor or others.
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