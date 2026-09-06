This Week in 340B: September 1 – 7, 2026
Wednesday, September 9, 2026
Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation. Get more details on these 340B cases and all other material 340B cases pending in federal and state courts with the 340B Litigation Tracker.
Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy; Other
- In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Missouri state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, defendants and intervenors filed reply suggestions in support of their respective motions for summary judgment.
- In five cases brought by drug manufacturers and a trade association for drug manufacturers challenging an Illinois state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the defendant filed a combined response in opposition to the plaintiffs’ motions for preliminary injunction.
- In a combined case brought by a drug manufacturer and a trade association for drug manufacturers challenging a Hawaii state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, a nonparty filed a response to a status report, and the plaintiff filed a reply to the nonparty’s response.
- A 340B covered entity filed a complaint against the government, arguing that the Government violated the Administrative Procedures Act when it denied the entity’s application for reinstatement as a DSH because it did not submit an attestation with documentation that had been uploaded to OPAIS within the five day timeframe established by the Government, thereby depriving the entity of the ability to purchase Orphan Drugs at 340B pricing as a DSH entity for a period of time.
- In a case brought by a drug manufacturer seeking judgment on its interpretation of the definition of “patient”, the defendant filed its reply in further support of its motion to dismiss and the proposed intervenor-defendants filed a joint motion for joinder in defendant’s motion to dismiss.
Current Public Notices
Published: 9 September, 2026
Published: 9 September, 2026
Published: 8 September, 2026
Published: 4 September, 2026
Published: 27 August, 2026
Published: 26 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
Published: 20 August, 2026
Published: 17 August, 2026
Published: 12 August, 2026
Published: 10 August, 2026
Published: 4 August, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
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