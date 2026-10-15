This Week in 340B: October 6 – 12, 2026
Thursday, October 15, 2026
Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation. Get more details on these 340B cases and all other material 340B cases pending in federal and state courts with the 340B Litigation Tracker.
Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy; Rebate Model; Other
- A trade association of covered entities filed a complaint against the government, arguing that the implementation of the revised rebate model pilot program is arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.
- In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the plaintiff filed an opposition to the state government’s motion to amend.
- In a case by a covered entity against a drug manufacturer challenging the manufacturer’s policy of requiring the submission of detailed claims-level data as a condition of continuing to purchase covered outpatient drugs at the 340B ceiling price, the drug manufacturer filed a surreply in opposition to the covered entity plaintiff’s motion for preliminary injunction.
- In a case challenging HRSA’s denial of a hospital’s request for retroactive 340B Disproportionate Share Hospital status, the plaintiff filed an opposition to the federal government’s motion to dismiss and reply in support of its motion for preliminary injunction.
- In a qui tam action arguing that private parties can bring suits to enforce the 340B Statute, defendants filed a response to plaintiffs’ notice regarding dismissal of state law claims.
Current Public Notices
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROSPECTIVE CHAPTER 11 FILING AND 363 SALE PROCESS: Aluminum, Brass & Bronze Foundry and Machine Shop
Published: 5 October, 2026
Published: 5 October, 2026
Published: 2 October, 2026
Published: 29 September, 2026
Published: 29 September, 2026
Published: 25 September, 2026
Published: 24 September, 2026
Published: 17 September, 2026
Published: 9 September, 2026
Published: 9 September, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
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