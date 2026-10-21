This Week in 340B: October 13 – 19, 2026
Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.
Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy; Other
- In a case challenging HRSA’s denial of a hospital’s request for retroactive 340B Disproportionate Share Hospital status, the federal government filed a reply in support of its motion to dismiss.
- In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the plaintiff filed an appeal of the court’s order denying preliminary injunction.
- In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the state government filed a reply in support of the state government’s motion to amend the court’s dismissal order.
- In a case brought against a drug manufacturer under state law causes of action alleging the drug manufacturer is abusing its market power by denying plaintiff access to discounted pricing and violations against state consumer protection laws, the plaintiff filed a motion in opposition of the defendant drug manufacturer’s motion to dismiss.
- In a case brought by a drug manufacturer challenging a Hawaii state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, plaintiff filed a trial brief.
- In a case brought by a trade association of drug manufacturers challenging a Hawaii state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, plaintiff filed a reply in support of its motion for summary judgment.
Current Public Notices
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROSPECTIVE CHAPTER 11 FILING AND 363 SALE PROCESS: Aluminum, Brass & Bronze Foundry and Machine Shop
Published: 5 October, 2026
Published: 2 October, 2026
Published: 29 September, 2026
Published: 25 September, 2026
Published: 24 September, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
More from McDermott Will & Schulte LLP
Upcoming Events
Oct
28-29
2026
Dec
3-5
2026
Oct
27-28
2026