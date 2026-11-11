This Week in 340B: November 3 – 9, 2026
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Find the week’s updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation. Get more details on these 340B cases and all other material 340B cases pending in federal and state courts with the 340B Litigation Tracker.
Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy; Rebate Model
- In a case brought by the Arkansas Attorney General against drug manufacturers and a technology company challenging restrictions on 340B contract pharmacy arrangements and claims data requirements, the defendants filed motions to dismiss.
- In a case challenging the 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program, two separate groups of intervenors and the government each filed oppositions to plaintiffs’ motion for preliminary injunction.
Current Public Notices
Published: 9 November, 2026
Published: 6 November, 2026
Published: 6 November, 2026
Published: 4 November, 2026
Published: 4 November, 2026
Published: 29 October, 2026
Published: 29 October, 2026
Published: 26 October, 2026
Published: 22 October, 2026
Published: 2 October, 2026
Published: 24 September, 2026